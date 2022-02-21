Dyson Re-engineers Expert Service and Support with Opening of its First Owner Centre in Hong Kong

Reinforcing its commitment to Hong Kong, Dyson is investing in delivering an enhanced owner experience with a new dedicated Owner Centre for convenient product servicing, technical support, expert advice, and exclusive trade-in offers and personalisation services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 February 2022 - Dyson today announced the opening of its first Owner Centre, a firm demonstration of the company's commitment to bring an enhanced experience to its owners, and consumers, in Hong Kong. The Dyson Owner Centre will be staffed by a growing team of professional product experts and service engineers, each well-trained to provide technical advice, and convenient onsite repair services. The Centre will also showcase how Dyson's pioneering technologies are engineered to solve problems that others ignore. To celebrate the opening of the Dyson Owner Centre from March, Dyson also kicks off the Dyson Owners Month with exclusive owner benefits to upgrade their current machines for Dyson's latest technologies.













SEAMLESS OWNER EXPERIENCE

Prioritising the owner experience, the new Dyson Owner Centre is bringing dedicated resources to Hong Kong owners at an easy-to-reach centralised location with convenient service hours. The 4,500 square-feet Centre features a walk-in service bar and a repair facility where Dyson engineers and spare parts are on site to speed up repairs and avoid shipping machines elsewhere for servicing.

Dyson has also expanded its local customer service team in Hong Kong. The Dyson Owner Centre will be staffed by a team of trained product experts to provide technical support, servicing and maintenance tips. Owners will be able to access these expert engineers on site at the Dyson Owner Centre or via the Dyson Virtual Engineer Support service to be launched in mid-March.

The Dyson Owner Centre is located at 5/F Grand Plaza Office, Tower 2, 625-639 Nathan Road, Mongkok, just a five minute walk from the Mongkok MTR station. It will be open 10:30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 10:30am to 4pm on Saturdays. Bookings are recommended and courier pick-up services are available.





BUY DIRECT FROM THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT

Customers can shop at dyson.hk, Dyson Demo Store at ELEMENTS and the new Dyson Owner Centre to experience the many benefits of buying Dyson technology direct from the people who made it. Dyson offers preferential personalisation services and exclusive colourways and products to Hong Kong customers, alongside a stress-free owner experience that includes a 14-day satisfaction guarantee and access to professional help and advice from the Dyson Expert team. Buying direct from Dyson also ensures that customers can choose from the widest selection of Dyson technology at the best price.





EXCLUSIVE OFFERS IN DYSON OWNERS MONTH

To celebrate the grand opening of the Dyson Owner Centre, Dyson is launching a series of owner exclusive offers from today until 13 March 2022. Dyson is constanting reinventing how our owners experience Dyson machines. Some of our owners have been using the older models for some time and it is an opportune moment to elevate their user experience.

Dyson also believes that its long-term commitment to quality owner service is essential. To give owners peace of mind and extended guarantee, you can now purchase any Dyson products to enjoy an additional 6-month warranty period and exclusive offers on accessories during Dyson Owners Month.

Trade-in for technology upgrade 20% off for selected models: Dyson V12 Detect™ Slim

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde TP09

Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07

Dyson Corrale straightener 15% off Dyson V15 Detect™Total Clean vacuum cleaner Exclusive benefits for new owners* *for new purchases and online registrations within Dyson Owners Month Additional 6-month warranty

50% coupon on accessories

For more details about the Dyson Owners Month, please visit https://www.dyson.hk/en-HK .

*The above offer details are subject to the official terms and conditions.

About Dyson

Dyson is a global research and technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 800 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington and a global headquarters in Singapore. Dyson remains family-owned and employs over 14,000 people globally including 6,000 engineers and scientists. It sells products in 83 markets internationally.

Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies. Dyson has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies for haircare, air purification, robotics, lighting and hand drying.

The Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology is a new model for engineering education combining the academic rigour of a traditional university with hands-on and real-world experience of working on real products and technologies inside a global technology company. Dyson undergraduates are paid a salary from Day One and pay no Tuition Fees.

The James Dyson Foundation was founded in 2002 and the charity works internationally to empower aspiring engineers, support engineering in education and invest in medical research. The James Dyson Award is the Foundation's annual international design competition and is open to current and recent design and engineering students. Since starting in 2005, the Award has supported nearly 250 inventions, providing funds to support their commercialisation. 65% of international winners have successfully commercialised their projects, against a backdrop where 90% of start-ups fail.





