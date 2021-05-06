E-commerce Aggregator, Una Brands, raises AUD50 million in Seed Round from heavy hitters to acquire and scale brands in Australia

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce startup, Una Brands, announced today a AUD50 million Seed Round to buy and scale e-commerce brands with majority of acquisitions happening in Australia. The round ranks amongst the highest ever seed investment raised by an Australian startup. The company uses advanced technology to optimise and automate company identification, product placement, and marketing across a broad range of distribution channels.

In 2020, Una Brands was founded by CEO Kiren Tanna, former CEO of Rocket Internet Asia and founder of foodpanda and ZEN Rooms. He is backed by four Co-Founders spread across APAC, namely Adrian Johnston, Kushal Patel, Tobias Heusch, and Srinivasan Shridharan.

Adrian, head of the Australia office, shared: "We estimate that there are more than 10 million third-party sellers on regional platforms across APAC. The COVID lockdown created a huge surge in e-commerce demand, with a peak demand increase of over 100 per cent in many cases."

Adrian adds that Una Brands can help progress companies to the next level. "When a business gets beyond a certain size, business owners find that they do not have the time to do what they love as they get bogged down in the operational process. By partnering with Una Brands, brands can turbocharge their growth into new markets and channels."

The funding round is backed by leading global investors: 500 Startups, Kingsway Capital, 468 Capital, Presight Capital, Global Founders Capital and others. Una Brands has also secured investment from Maximilian Bittner, currently CEO of Vestiaire Collective and former CEO of Lazada.

Una Brands will focus on acquiring companies with strong independent branding and annual revenue between AUD400,000 and AUD10 million. They are platform agnostic, acquiring businesses across leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, Shopify and more.

About Una Brands

Una Brands was founded by e-commerce experts, to provide a fast and fair way for e-commerce business owners to sell their companies. Una Brands buys businesses with a long-term competitive advantage and strong brands and grows them in new markets and on new platforms. Una Brands is platform agnostic, acquiring businesses across leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, Shopify and more. For more information on Una Brands, visit https://www.una-brands.com .

For press inquiries: