E-Commerce Store Content Marketing To Improve Online Visibility, Service Update

Hargroves Helping Hand Media Group has updated its content marketing services for e-commerce stores looking to improve their online visibility and brand awareness.

—

The service has been recently enhanced to fit the needs of online stores that want to scale their business by ranking higher on search engines and providing customers with educational and engaging content. The agency specializes in crafting multimedia campaigns with the potential of driving more buyer-intent traffic.

More information can be found at https://hargroveshelpinghand.clientcabin.com/

Content marketing has become a popular marketing strategy in the e-commerce industry, with 96% of retailers saying they’ve seen positive results, according to Semrush. Hargroves Helping Hand has designed its marketing service with these insights in mind, providing online shop owners with an effortless yet powerful solution for business growth.

A recent report from Ahref once again confirms that content marketing is on the rise: industry statistics reveal that 67% of marketers said that the approach helped them generate leads in 2022, a 7% increase from 2021. The industry experts say that content is good for educating the audience as well as building loyalty with the existing clientele. Another noteworthy statistic is that 44% of consumers in a study said that they view 3-5 pieces of content before committing to a purchase, underlining the importance of a thoughtful marketing strategy.

Hargroves Helping Hand’s team offers a full-service content package that encompasses the creation of branded news articles, podcasts, informative videos, and engaging blog articles. The agency utilizes its network and connections for distributing content on local and major sites, improving a brand's authority in the eyes of customers.

With Hargroves Helping Hands, e-commerce stores can boost their online visibility without the need to dedicate valuable time to creating content. It's also an opportunity to connect with their target audience and enhance their branding strategy.

About Hargroves Helping Hand Media Group

Jeremy K. Hargrove founded the North Carolina-based agency in early 2019. In addition to e-commerce, the agency also works with real estate agents, contractors, and attorneys.

“By applying my unique and highly effective media strategy, I can take any business and drastically increase their exposure for a variety of products and services in a matter of months, resulting in significant customer growth,” said Hargrove.

To learn more, please visit https://hargroveshelpinghand.clientcabin.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Jeremy K. Hargrove

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hargroves Helping Hand Media-Group

Address: 21252, Durham, NC 27703, United States

Website: http://www.hargroveshelpinghandmedia.info



Release ID: 89121701

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.