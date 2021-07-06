E-gogo Kickstarts Partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council to Help Companies Expand Into Indonesia

Helping SMEs digitalise operations on e-commerce marketplaces

Average of 300% online sales growth within the first year amongst past clients

HONG KONG, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-gogo Holdings Limited ("E-gogo"), a leading e-commerce enabler, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council ("HKTDC") to help Hong Kong companies enter the Indonesian market via e-commerce channels.

The MOU, which includes a six-month trial programme that started in July 2021, entails both parties helping participating Hong Kong companies launch selected products on suitable online marketplaces in Indonesia. E-gogo will provide its End-to-End 360° E-commerce Services, which includes but is not limited to marketing, e-shop management, customer care and fulfillment.

Based on the e-Conomy Southeast Asia 2020 Report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, the Internet economy remains resilient at US$100 billion gross merchandise value despite the global slowdown. As more consumers and small & medium enterprises come online, that figure stands at over US$300 billion, which presents a corresponding rise in demand for e-commerce enabler services from companies going offline to online.

"We are honoured to be given the opportunity by HKTDC to work with Hong Kong's enterprising community and help them with their expansion plans into Indonesia. Our team has a wealth of experience navigating through a diverse market that is Indonesia, and we are confident of providing customised solutions for the best go-to-marketplace strategy for participating companies, said Kevin So, Co-Founder and CEO of E-gogo.

E-gogo is an associate company of AV Concept Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong Stock Exchange Mainboard-listed company. Leveraging on its related company's networks, E-gogo has helped over thirty companies expand their online marketplace presence in Indonesia and across the Asia region in less than three years, all of whom have achieved an average of 300% online sales growth within their first year with E-gogo. With the rising demand for enabler services in Southeast Asia, E-gogo will be strengthening its presence across the region.

About E-gogo Holdings Limited ("E-gogo")

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Hong Kong, E-gogo is a leading end-to-end growth hacking, digital commerce enabler for diversified companies in Asia. With a forward-thinking, innovative mindset, E-gogo aims to enhance brand engagement and consumer touchpoints with creative solutions coupled with technology and analytics.

For more information, please visit: www.egogohub.com

For Enquiries:

Sarah Tan

Investor Relations Manager

T: (65) 9662 1093

Related Links :

http://www.egogohub.com