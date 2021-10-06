E Magical Moment Allow Kids Connect And Play Wherever They Are With Virtual Parties And Workshops

The Singapore leading kids party planner has developed a series of online activities for virtual parties, corporate team-building virtual events, and workshops.

—

E Magical Moment, a trusted kids party planner in Singapore is excited to announce that it is going virtual with a new series of online events and activities developed for kids to connect and still have fun remotely at the comfort of their homes.

The new line of activities includes virtual corporate team-building events, virtual parties and shows, as well as online workshops that will continue to keep kids imaginative and encourage learning moments even though they are stuck at home.

The magic and fun don’t stop with E Magical Moment. For their online events and workshops, the kid's party planner features an interactive virtual environment and brings activities that will generate excitement and the full magical experience for both children and adults. They often share their fun experiences and journey through their Instagram page along with some interactive decorations that they have done in the past.

“All our trainers are experienced individuals who are great at bringing the fun and interacting with young children,” said a spokesperson from E Magical Moment. “ Our virtual workshops are specially developed to ensure that there is not a dull moment and that kids continue to learn and grow healthily despite the pandemic.”

Now can be an excellent time for school-aged children to pick up a wide variety of creative skills such as music, singing, art class, or magic. Not to mention, it is also possible for them to interact with friends or make new companions along the way.

“Besides, these difficult times have us craving more connection and fun than ever,” he added. “Just because it’s the pandemic, doesn’t mean that we need to put playtime on pause and that’s where our new virtual events and activities come in. We just can’t wait to bring the greatest fun to your screen!”

Based in Singapore, E Magical Moment is an events company that specializes in providing party entertainment for kids. The company is run by a team of experienced, professional entertainers who enjoy being with kids and pride themselves in providing an entertaining, magical, and unforgettable experience.

“These people made my Era’s (daughter’s) birthday super fun and memorable. From the theme to the food and exciting games they arranged for the party, everything was just perfect. And of course, how can I forget the visual online magic show. My goodness, all the kids sat quietly and watched the magic show with great excitement. We are super happy with your excellent services. E Magical Moment” said John Peh, a happy parent and customer of E Magical Moments in an online Google review.

Since 2011, E Magical Moments have been involved with thousands of kids' birthday parties, corporate and community events. The Singapore party planners have also been involved in significant events like the SEA games carnival, school and armed forces open house, and many more.

To learn more about E Magical Moments, please visit emagicalmoment.com.

About E Magical Moment

E Magical Moment is a Singapore-based events company that specializes in providing party entertainment for kids’ parties. The company has been involved with more than thousands of kids' birthday parties, corporate & community events since 2011. It now holds a series of virtual activities, events, and workshops for kids to continue to learn, have fun, and stay connected even during the pandemic.

Contact Info:

Name: Edwin

Email: Send Email

Organization: E Magical Moment

Phone: +65 82351615

Website: https://emagicalmoment.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/e-magical-moment-allow-kids-connect-and-play-wherever-they-are-with-virtual-parties-and-workshops/89047999

Release ID: 89047999