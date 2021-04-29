E-mobility in passenger transport: new BENTELER platform for minibus segment

- BENTELER offers a special platform concept for a people mover in the minibus segment

- Platform versatility: also suitable for autonomous driving, global manufacturing capacities

- Customers benefit from reduced time-to-market through modular pre-integrated systems

SALZBURG, Austria and PADERBORN, Germany, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BENTELER is offering a special platform concept for a people mover in the minibus segment. The e-mobility solution is designed for minibuses in the 15 to 22 passenger range. With it, BENTELER is meeting the demand for environmentally friendly mobility solutions – even in passenger conveyance.



The modular design of BENTELER's people mover platform shortens the time to market for mobility providers.

With the platform, the automotive supplier is building on its experience gained with the BENTELER Electric Drive System rolling chassis. "This innovative solution for passenger cars is already on the market. Many years of know-how and a great deal of practical experience went into the development of the new platform for the people mover," emphasizes Marco Kollmeier, Vice President of the E-Mobility Business Unit at BENTELER Automotive. "At the same time, the new platform concept also meets the special requirements of passenger conveyance – an area where, until now, the growing demand from mobility providers has met with a very low level of supply. With this, we are taking another innovative step in e-mobility."

Modular design shortens the time to market for mobility providers

"With the new platform concept, BENTELER is supporting manufacturers in developing inexpensive, safe and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions that accelerate their business," emphasizes Kollmeier. "This is because the modular, pre-integrated systems of the People Mover platform offer many advantages in making tomorrow's mobility easier, safer and more sustainable. They enable automotive manufacturers and industry entrants to implement e-mobility solutions for passenger transportation efficiently and with reduced time to market. And that's in any market: BENTELER can manufacture the people mover platform worldwide."

BENTELER has many years of experience in the development and production of chassis modules, platforms and large structural components. Added to this are comprehensive know-how in system integration and a marked awareness of quality. "With our strong partner network, we can also develop and manufacture complete shuttles," Kollmeier adds. He highlights another advantage: "Together with our partners, we offer pre-designed solutions into which our customers can deploy their ADAS systems. This saves them valuable development time for quick market entry."

About BENTELER

BENTELER is a global, family-owned company serving customers in automotive technology, the energy sector and mechanical engineering. As metal processing specialists, we develop, produce and distribute safety-related products, systems and services worldwide.

Our portfolio encompasses components and modules for the automotive industry, in the areas of chassis, body, engine and exhaust systems as well as system solutions for electric vehicles. In addition, we develop technical equipment and plant for leading automotive suppliers and for the glass-processing industry.

Also, based on more than 140 years of experience in steel, we develop seamless and welded quality steel tubes – from material development to tube applications.

BENTELER. The family of driven professionals. Since 1876.

www.benteler.com | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram



With BENTELER's special platform concept, mobility providers can build people movers in the minibus segment.

