E Steel Sdn Bhd Awarded at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.



E Steel Sdn Bhd awarded the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

E Steel Sdn Bhd is among the elite award recipients under the Corporate Excellence Category in the Trading & Wholesaling industry.

Established as a sole-proprietor company in 2004, E Steel Sdn. Bhd. specializes in a wide range of high-performance steel products. The company focuses on special steel and the majority of its products are imported and cater to the Oil & Gas, Automotive, Medical, Marine, Machinery, and Semiconductor industries.

Today, E Steel has become one of the fastest-growing steel stockiest in Malaysia. The business expanded to the Middle East and ASEAN countries when the company launched its eCommerce steel platform to deal with challenges like payments, high mix low volume, customization, matching specifications, and quality assurance.

Embracing technology and digital transformation are business imperatives for E Steel. In 2021, the company developed a data-driven supply chain management sourcing platform known as SMEMETAL to connect buyers and suppliers and enable digital transformation for the engineering industry in Malaysia and beyond. E Steel empowers traditional business owners in engineering-related industries to explore the possibility of digital transformation and reach their full potential.

Additionally, E Steel developed a mobile app in the same year that users can conveniently download and place orders. The company believes that the mobile app brings transparency to operations, and it is much quicker, simpler, and more efficient for E Steel customers and operations to use.

In 2022, E Steel has 30 employees, and the team is expanding to meet an expanding client base. E Steel owns 3 warehouses with over 50,000 sq. ft, over 2,000 tons of alloy steel in stock, and over 16 bandsaw and CNC cutting machines. With 18 years of experience in the steel industry, E Steel has built a strong supply chain network with different mills and customers from countries and regions such as Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and many more.

E Steel is expanding every year to accommodate the increasing demand from various industries and countries. Providing the best match specifications with the shortest lead time is the company's main principals. Moving forward, E Steel aims to build Asia's top Industrial 4.0 Metal Central Hub with the only supply chain management expertise that customers need and shorten the delivery time of the raw materials that are needed for each project.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards