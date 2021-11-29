Eachnight Reports That Cyber Monday 2021 Is Very Different From All Previous Ones

Eachnight says that businesses are also offering better deals. The popular mattress review website announced its list of the best deals to watch out for during Cyber Monday.

When it comes to mattresses, Eachnight offers some of the best resources from mattress reviews to shopping guides and brand comparisons. The website also covers important sleep tips and strategies so readers can get a holistic understanding of how to improve their sleep each night. This year, Eachnight has published its list of the best Cyber Monday mattress sales of 2021, along with notes around why this year is a bit different (and better) than previous years.

For this year’s Cyber Monday mattress sales, companies are offering more generous discounts especially since consumer spending in the home goods and furniture categories have skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic, and sales continue to remain high. With more demand, there is more competition too, so all shoppers are searching for an even better deal and mattress brands are competing to offer it to them.

“Our experience observing the mattress industry has taught us that a majority of sales occur during these major shopping weekends, with Cyber Monday being one of the most crucial sales days of the year, along with Black Friday. Because of this, retailers are offering generous discounts throughout the popular sales period so customers can get the deal they deserve and start sleeping better sooner,” said Jasmin Lee of Eachnight.

She added, “We are seeing the best Cyber Monday mattress sales ever, based on all the deals available. That’s why if you have been holding off on purchasing a mattress, or are in the market for a new mattress, now is the best time to buy it.”

