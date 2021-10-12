Earlytrade breaks new ground with environmental leader Enviropacific

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's leading environmental engineering services specialist, Enviropacific, has signed a multi-year deal with Earlytrade to ready its supply chain for the economy's reopening.



As the largest working capital marketplace and leading early payments solution in Australia, Earlytrade is uniquely positioned to deliver flexibility for Enviropacific and its suppliers and subcontractors.

Earlytrade's turnkey integration with Viewpoint ERPs allowed Enviropacific to launch within a week, while the established network of 60,000 business users meant a significant number of suppliers were already registered, accelerating the onboarding process.

Earlytrade chief executive Guy Saxelby said sector leaders such as Enviropacific were increasingly looking to industry-specific technology to address supply chain issues as Australia emerged from lockdowns.

"Boards and executive teams are projecting supply chain challenges as key to reopening preparations and built-for-purpose technology has never been more relevant as a solution in those discussions," he said.

"Supply chains need to be dynamic and flexible in order to navigate the rapidly changing conditions across the states and territories."

Earlytrade's on-demand payments platform will allow Enviropacific suppliers and subcontractors to access on-demand liquidity by requesting early payments on approved invoices while delivering working capital flexibility for Enviropacific across its multiple sites and projects.

Enviropacific is Australia's leading specialist environmentally-focused services business delivering sustainable engineering and applied science solutions to make our environments and communities safer and healthier.

About Earlytrade

Earlytrade is an award-winning B2B fintech which owns and operates the largest working capital and early payments marketplace in Australia and New Zealand with an expanding network of 60,000 business users across APAC.

