The Earth Family Crystals is celebrating its 12 years of selling crystals online

In over a decade the company has shipped over 7000 crystals worldwide.

—

Earth Family Crystals is an online crystal boutique that has been lovingly curating rare and unique Mineral, Crystal and Fossil specimens world-wide since 2011. Earth Family Crystals now has new owners, the company was purchased last year by Nature’s Soul owners Chadd and Kellie Kasper. Despite the recent transition, EFC hasn’t missed a beat, it’s still one of the top online crystal shops. Earth Family Crystals has shipped out over 7,000 orders across the world and counting.

Back in October 2022 , Earth Family Crystals started a new chapter and the headquarters is now located in Northeastern, Ohio. The start of this new chapter brings on an exciting journey for the new owners of Earth Family Crystals, husband and wife - Chadd and Kellie Kasper. Chadd and Kellie are both nature enthusiasts, exploring new places and spreading healing love to others every chance they can with their growing pack of cubs.

For those of you that love crystals and gemstones, Earth Family Crystals has a wide selection to choose from. They sell crystals online that include Agate, Amethyst, Celestite, Grape Agate, Nirvana Quartz, Obsidian, and much more. For a full accounting of their crystal inventory, visit: https://earthfamilycrystals.com/collections/all-crystals

“The relationship we build with our customers is valuable to us and we look forward to establishing a long term relationship with you,” the owners stated. Send us a message with any questions or requests. We are always happy to assist you in finding the best crystals for your personal needs.”

Check our website often for new gems and treasures that we continuously add to our online collection.

The Earth Family Crystals team works every week to supply new inventory on their website with re-stocks happening each and every Saturday. Keep your collection fresh with their always changing selection of crystals and jewelry. To preview upcoming crystal releases, every Tuesday, Kellie hosts live events where she previews new crystals and jewelry on their social media account. Subscribe and follow them so you never miss a unique or rare crystal.

For updates follow The Earth Family Crystals on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/earthfamilycrystals

Contact Info:

Name: Chadd Kasper

Email: Send Email

Organization: Earth Family Crystals

Website: https://earthfamilycrystals.com



Release ID: 89092704

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.