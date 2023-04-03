East Alabama Home Inspectors Launches Full Spectrum Home Inspection Services in Auburn, Alabama Market Area

EAHI is offering Full Spectrum Home Inspections to ensure our clients are informed and protected with their largest investment. The health and safety of our clients and their family members are of the utmost importance to us. Book today

East Alabama Home Inspectors (EAHI) is excited to announce the launch of its new service, Full Spectrum Home Inspections. The new inspection services will be offered in Auburn, Alabama, and its surrounding area, providing homeowners and potential property buyers with comprehensive home inspection services focusing on health and safety.



As a leading home inspection company in Auburn, Alabama, EAHI aims to prioritize their clients' health and safety by offering a wide range of services, including accessibility surveys, indoor air quality surveys, mold testing, radon testing, VOC testing, and asbestos testing. Additionally, the company focuses on aspects of home inspection that traditional inspection services may miss, with services such as infrared inspection, sewer scope inspection, and chimney flue inspection.



According to a spokesperson for East Alabama Home Inspectors, "Our primary focus is on health and safety items for our clients. We want our customers to avoid costly health problems and complications by undertaking thorough inspections that help identify potential hazards before they become a problem. With our Full Spectrum Home Inspections, clients can have peace of mind, knowing that they have a reliable and experienced inspector looking out for their best interests."



The benefits of using East Alabama Home Inspectors to perform Full Spectrum Home Inspections are numerous. Not only do clients avoid costly health problems by being informed about the true condition of the home, but they also benefit from the avoidance of costly repairs related to sewer lines, septic tanks, and chimneys that could have been negotiated. The company's inspection reports also provide valuable insights into the home's systems and potential health hazards that could affect the occupants.



For added peace of mind, EAHI provides a host of industry-leading warranties, including a $100,000 1year structural warranty, a 5-year roof leak warranty, a 125-day Home warranty Plus, a 125-day Mold Guard for visible mold, a 6-month termite warranty, a 1-year sewer guard warranty, and a recall check on appliances. The warranties provided by EAHI offer their clients an exceptional level of protection that is unrivaled in the industry.



"We know that buying a home can be a stressful experience, which is why we strive to make our clients' lives easier by providing additional concierge services, such as utility transfers," said EAHI's spokesperson. "We want our clients to have a seamless and stress-free move into their new home, and we will do everything possible to ensure that their experience is a positive one."



East Alabama Home Inspectors is proud to offer Full Spectrum Home Inspections with certified inspection experts and certified master inspectors, ensuring clients receive the highest quality inspection possible. The company has an excellent reputation for providing reliable, detailed reports and expert advice, making them the go-to choice for home inspections in Auburn, Alabama.



About East Alabama Home Inspectors



East Alabama Home Inspectors is a leading home inspection company serving Auburn, Alabama and its surrounding areas. With a focus on health and safety, EAHI offers comprehensive Full Spectrum Home Inspections, including accessibility surveys, indoor air quality surveys, mold testing, radon testing, VOC testing, and asbestos testing, in addition to other services that traditional inspections may miss. EAHI is committed to providing clients with the best possible service and offers industry-leading warranties to ensure that clients are protected even after the inspection is complete

About Us: EAHI is your Certified Inspection Expert, Certified Master Inspector and we inspect what matters to protect our clients.

