East China's Binhu district embraces $8.23 billion investment via trade fair

Binhu district of Wuxi in East China's Jiangsu province secured more than 80 projects with a combined investment of over 60 billion yuan ($8.23 billion) at the 2022 Wuxi Binhu Golden Autumn Economic and Trade Fair, which was held in the district on Oct 28.

Among these projects, 12 are foreign-funded projects with a total investment of 12.4 billion yuan, and 12 have an investment of over 1 billion yuan each.

The district also launched an international investment attraction partner campaign at the event and nine highly reputable Binhu natives were hired to support the district's thinktank.

The event was also held in four sub-venues where seven activities focused on the international industry alliance of innovative pharmaceuticals, Tencent's smart industry headquarters in Binhu, integrated circuit industry, innovation valley, and Binhu's natives in Shanghai were held.

Sun Donghai, Party secretary of Binhu, said at the event that the district is now in a crucial period of accelerated development. He also expressed hope that more people will learn about Binhu's opening-up and invest in the district through the event.

Located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, Binhu is home to two universities, seven key laboratories, 12 research institutes, and leading enterprises such as WuXi AppTec, Fresenius Kabi SSPC, and Maxscend.

Presently, Binhu has developed five competitive industrial clusters including life health, IC, software information, intelligent connected vehicles, and tourism. Four special industrial clusters featuring digital film and television, aero engines and gas turbines, low carbon and environmental protection, and creative design, as well as three future industrial clusters such as metaverse, quantum, and intelligent manufacturing have taken shape in the district.

In 2021, the district's GDP totaled 98.26 billion yuan. The figure reached 76.676 billion yuan in the first three quarters of this year.

The output value of high-tech industries in Binhu accounted for 75.5 percent of its GDP during the two periods, ranking first in Wuxi.

