East China's Binhu district remains attractive to investors

Binhu district in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu province remains attractive to investors as the district garnered over 90 projects with a combined investment of more than 65 billion yuan ($8.91 billion) at the annual trade fair, which began on Oct 31.

The projects include one 5-billion-yuan project, one 3-billion-yuan project, 20 projects worth over 1 billion yuan and six foreign-invested projects in the fields of life health, intelligent manufacturing, new energy, and more.

The second phase of the Photonic Chip Valley, the most expensive of the inked projects, will feature a quantum computing industrial cluster to empower medicine, finance, and artificial intelligence, while the 3-billion-yuan international digital trade port project is expected to become a hotspot for cross-border e-commerce businesses and an international community of expats.

In addition to the opening ceremony, the month-long trade fair will organize 16 other activities, including an auto industry development forum, metaverse development forum and robot industry seminar to inject vitality into the district's high-quality development.

Binhu, the central urban area of Wuxi, is what people imagine when they think of a prosperous Jiangnan region. Blessed with a long history, the district boasts a profound culture, numerous scenic spots, and prosperous commerce and industry.

Industries and scientific innovation blend perfectly together in the district, which now houses 21 universities, institutes and key labs, 23 listed companies, and integrated circuit, life health, software information, and tourism industries valued at over 10 billion yuan each.

The district has also created an optimal living environment for locals by hosting sports competitions such as marathons and yacht races, introducing high-quality educational resources, and building more commercial and entertainment areas.

The district authority plans to offer more preferential policies and convenient services and improve supporting facilities to bring in quality projects and outstanding talent. They hope more people will take notice of the dynamic district that is ready to embrace and integrate into the world.

