East Tamaki Auckland Invisalign/Clear Correct Teeth Aligners Treatment Launched

Invisalign East Tamaki: Botany Family Dental (09 666 0018). With this announcement, the dental practice is providing patients who want straight teeth with a non-invasive treatment option that has been proven to produce remarkable results.

Now patients can consult with a highly experienced dental professional who can advise them on the most suitable teeth straightening option. For many, this provides hope that they will no longer be embarrassed or shy to show their teeth when they smile.

Statistics show that up to 85% of people do not have well-aligned front teeth with 40 to 50% not having an ideal bite. Teeth conditions that contribute to this are crowding, spacing, overbites, underbites, and deep bites.

Known as invisible braces due to their discreet appearance, clear aligners are increasingly becoming the most popular treatment for crooked or misaligned teeth.

Auckland Family Dental offers two teeth straightening options - Invisalign and Clear Correct. The main difference between the two aligners is in the way they are produced. Invisalign is made of a thicker patented thermoplastic material and 3D printed for a perfect fit, while Clear Correct is made of thinner plastic material, with the 3D printed model manually cut out - which does not always make for a perfect fit.

Clear aligners work by gradually moving the patient's teeth. The custom-made clear aligners should be worn for a minimum of 22 hours a day to help shift the teeth slowly towards the desired location. Patients can benefit from a shorter teeth-straightening process and fewer food restrictions. They will also find it easier to maintain oral hygiene and remove the aligners when necessary.

A happy client said, “I’ve been seeing Dr Sara Wang at Drury Dental for the past month. She has been incredible. Extremely gentle and kind while working, and very understanding of previous health issues and dental problems. The entire team at Drury dental has been amazing. Would highly recommend if you need help with your teeth.”

