Eastern Community Legal Centre Selects Elcom Digital Experience Platform for its Intranet Solution

SYDNEY, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elcom, a leading provider of digital experiences to over 1 million end users, today announced that Eastern Community Legal Centre (ECLC), a not-for-profit multidisciplinary legal service, has selected the Elcom Digital Experience Platform to build its first intranet solution.

ECLC provides free legal assistance to people who live, work and study in Melbourne's east. ECLC will leverage the Elcom Platform to help facilitate digital transformation within the organisation. Introducing an intranet will improve operational effectiveness and enable staff and volunteers to remain connected and feel supported while working from different locations.

Emma Pryce-Baxter, Director – People and Shared Services at ECLC, explains, "Our workforce is dispersed across three main offices, co-locations with partners and staff working remotely. Creating an intranet will help us improve internal communications and strengthen our staff culture and performance."

"It will also help automate approval processes, including expense, reimbursement and requisition forms. Currently, these are done manually. The intranet will be fantastic in our hybrid working environment in facilitating and supporting smooth operations."

Along with full-time and part-time staff, ECLC have a committed team of volunteers who make the work of the agency possible. To be able to store resources in a clear information architecture on the intranet will help volunteers with the induction and familiarisation of ECLC's processes, while continuing to support their needs and facilitating volunteer interactions with each other.

Following an extensive research process involving several independent and SharePoint based intranets, ECLC chose the Elcom team to build its intranet.

"We started to match what vendors might suit our needs and Elcom was the vendor who met all our requirements. We were impressed with the product itself, as well as the flexibility of the system and being able to create an interface that really reflected the organisation, the branding and the culture."

"The other main consideration was that our volunteers don't have organisation emails or accounts so we needed a flexible solution that could help solve that problem."

"Ultimately, we felt that Elcom was a good fit for us as an organisation. We had a really good experience with the Elcom team right from the start – there's been a consistent positive interaction with them in terms of clear communications and meeting expectations," said Emma Pryce-Baxter.

The Elcom Digital Experience Platform is a reliable, mature product offering. The solution will include personalisation of information based on groups, enterprise search capabilities, drag-and-drop forms creator, automated workflow, document management, knowledge base, news centre, social streams, and decentralised publishing. Josh Anstey, Customer Solutions Director at Elcom, comments, "ECLC is at an exciting junction as they build and diversify their digital offering in today's working climate. We look forward to bringing our deep level of expertise in building intranets to securely connect ECLC's entire workforce with needed resources and each other, no matter where they are working from."

"We see the benefits of the Elcom Intranet as it is tailored for what we need and will be able to scale up and grow with us. I'm looking forward to people being able to search and find the information they're looking for quickly on one platform, as well as increasing efficiency and streamlining processes through forms and workflows," said Trish Cameron, Project Coordinator at ECLC.

About Elcom

Elcom partners with organisations to build meaningful and productive intranets and digital workplaces that empower staff to perform their best, anywhere and on any device. Elcom's out of the box intranet built on the Elcom Digital Employee Experience Platform comprises over 100 modules of functionality, together with multiple third-party connectors that can easily be activated depending on your organisation's requirements. The platform can also be extended for portals (board portal, client portal, member portal and supplier portal), and has a built-in learning management system for online training, eLearning, staff onboarding and compliance which includes tests, SCORM compliance and reporting. Elcom is used by organisations across all industries including Austrade, Inner West Council, Ascham School, Kia Motors Australia, Forty Winks and Clayton Utz.

About ECLC

For 45 years, Eastern Community Legal Centre (ECLC) has been working with communities across the eastern suburbs of Melbourne to resolve legal problems, advocate for people's rights, improve the legal justice system, and alleviate socio-economic disadvantage.

ECLC is committed to providing legal services that are needed by the broader community through providing a skilled multidisciplinary workforce of staff and volunteers which include advocates, community lawyers, financial counsellors, intake specialists, paralegals, social workers and program, management and policy professionals.

