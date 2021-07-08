EasyCompare Donates 1,205,425 THB to Help Underprivileged Thai Children During COVID-19 Crisis

BANGKOK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The donation from EasyCompare, a digital car insurance broker, will go to Hands Across the Water, an international organisation that provides homes, food, and education for disadvantaged and at-risk youngsters in Thailand who have no family support network.



EasyCompare donates vital funds to children’s charity Hands Across the Water, which is struggling to sustain its operations during the Covid crisis

Powered by Auto & General, the Bangkok-based car insurance brokerage firm, says it stepped in after hearing about the charity's economic plight due to the pandemic. The charity's fund-raising efforts have been severely disrupted with up to 75% lost income in the last 12 months, which has led to much of their work, including new projects, being halted, or put on hold.

The funds from EasyCompare will pay for up to five months' running costs for PAMA House, a safe home for 24 children, located in Chanthaburi Province.

Founder of Hands Across the Water, Peter Baines, says the pandemic has thwarted their ability to hold events that generate funds, leaving them struggling to maintain operations. The donation, he says, could not be timelier.

Peter Baines added: "The incredibly generous donation from Auto & General has meant that we haven't had to reduce our level of care for the kids at PAMA House. It has meant we can continue to fund the children studying at university, it has meant we have not had to compromise on the level of health and medical care they receive, and it has allowed us to continue in our pursuit of providing the children with a life of choice not chance. For the children of PAMA House, Auto & General provided them with continuity and certainty which has been so incredibly important during these times."

EasyCompare says it is delighted to be able to give back to the Thai community during such challenging times and to be able to help support those most in need.

Alisa Apaivongse, Country Head of EasyCompare, added: ''The pandemic has been an exceedingly grim time for the people of Thailand and our most vulnerable communities are really suffering. We are so happy that we have been able to provide funds to assist Hands Across the Water and allow them to continue their magnificent work in helping keep our disadvantaged children safe and out of danger. We are honoured to support such a worthy cause. And we are glad that our donation is really making a difference to these children's lives during this crisis."

About EasyCompare

EasyCompare, powered by Auto & General, is a digital car insurance price comparison website and broker serving Thailand's motorists.

It is part of an international Group that provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. The Group includes the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, the Budget Direct brand in Australia and Budget Direct Insurance in Singapore, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey.

About Hands Across the Water

Following the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, Peter Baines worked with the Australian Police Force in finding and identifying the 5,395 bodies that were recovered.

After meeting a group of local Thai children who had lost their parents, Peter founded Hands Across the Water to help provide a safe and secure future for them. Today Hands has seven children's homes and cares for 350 children in Thailand. The organisation says it measures its success not in the homes built or money raised but the choices the kids have when they leave home. Currently they have 20 youngsters at universities in Thailand and a 27 students who have graduated. For more information go to https://www.handsacrossthewater.org.au/about