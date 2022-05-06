EasyCompare offers exciting lifestyle customer incentives to buy car insurance

BANGKOK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading digital car insurance broker, EasyCompare in Thailand is offering lifestyle rewards worth up to 9,390THB to motorists who buy or renew their car insurance with them.

The rewards scheme named EasyRewards is aimed at attracting new business as well as retaining existing customers, and the Bangkok based broker will partner with leading car insurance brands in Thailand.

Having been in operation for five years, the innovative insurance firm, is keen to further leverage on its success within the market particularly at a time when Thailand's digital business is seeing rapid transformation, in part due to the pandemic.

As part of this latest drive, the award-winning online broker is providing 'unbeatable incentives' for new and existing customers who will be given a choice of benefits worth up to THB9,390 from the lifestyle categories of health, motoring, and home.

Alisa Apaivongse, Country Head of EasyCompare, said: "The incentives we are offering will really help take our business to a whole new level. Customers can be excited that they'll get a chance to receive benefits such as first-class round-the clock health care, emergency home repair services and 24/7 car repair and assistance. Not only that, but our customers can continue to enjoy these benefits for as long as they're insured through us. These are really added value for anyone buying car insurance from us and we're very happy to be able to offer rewards that will make life easier for our customers."

EasyCompare has joined forces with leading service providers for its incentive rewards scheme which, says the insurance business, means that customers can be guaranteed to get top quality assistance and care.

The broker business model currently invites customers to compare car insurance quotes online before speaking to an insurance expert at EasyCompare and buying a policy over the phone. It is, however, moving towards digitising its online purchase process kicking off with the launch of a full online quote and buy journey for a small number of its insurance partners before eventually rolling it out for all policies.

Country Manager, Alisa Apaivongse, believes this smooth quote and buy process together with cheaper premiums, first-class customer service and the launch of their customer incentives package will appeal to Thailand's motorists who are keen to get better value car insurance.

She added: "We negotiate hard with our partners, so they provide us with cheaper insurance premiums for our customers. Our customer service team has received the Feefo platinum award for outstanding service year on year and our new incentive reward scheme is adding real value for our motorists."

"When we launched five years ago our aim was to lead the way and shake up the Thai insurance industry, giving motorists a better deal all round. And today we can proudly say that we're achieving that goal."

About EasyCompare

Award-winning EasyCompare is a leading car insurance price comparison website and non-life insurance broker serving Thailand's motorists.

It is part of an international group that provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. The group includes the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, the Budget Direct brand in Australia and Budget Direct Insurance in Singapore, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey.