BANGKOK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's online car insurance business, EasyCompare, has received the prestigious Feefo Gold Trusted Service award, an independent seal of excellence in recognition of delivering an exceptional experience, as rated by real customers.



EasyCompare Wins Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2021 for Second Year Running

Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use the independent customer review platform Feefo, and meet a high standard, based on the number of reviews collected and their average rating. EasyCompare's average customer rating stands at an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars.

This is the second year running that EasyCompare, a leading car insurance price comparison and broker business based in Bangkok, has scooped the highly coveted Gold Trusted Service award.

Alisa Apaivongse, Country Head of EasyCompare Thailand, commented: "We're very excited to receive this award from Feefo because it's based on the feedback of real customers, who are the most important judges of all. It recognises how hard we work to give all our customers the best possible experience, even in a year as tough as 2020. Everyone at EasyCompare is fully committed to the highest quality of service, and it's important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers. The beauty of Feefo is that it enables us to consistently improve, so we're looking forward to another successful year."

Congratulating EasyCompare on winning the award two times in a row, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: "The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.

"This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved. At Feefo we help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible.

"I'm confident that throughout 2021 we'll see even greater customer experience achievements from our partners as we return to something like business-as-usual."

About EasyCompare

EasyCompare is a forward-thinking car insurance price comparison website and broker serving Thailand's motorists.

It is part of an international Group that provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. The Group includes the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, the Budget Direct brand in Australia and Budget Direct Insurance in Singapore, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey.

