easyMarkets Integrates with TradingView

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- easyMarkets is very happy to announce its integration with the TradingView platform. Now our clients can access TradingView's social network for traders, one-click trading directly from charts and advanced analysis features by connecting their easyMarkets account to the TradingView interface. This offering extends our client's choices of platforms to trade on – easyMarkets Web and App, MT4 and now TradingView.

We are very excited about offering our clients yet another trading platform, especially one as robust as TradingView. This integration also makes us one of the few brokers in the industry to provide our customers with a choice of four environments to trade on. easyMarkets has always been on the cusp of innovation and an eager early adopter, I am sure this latest offering will make us even more competitive while also giving our clients another great new platform to trade on.

When using your easyMarkets Account on TradingView you combine easyMarkets industry leading conditions, regulated trading and tight fixed spreads with a social network for traders, advanced charting and analytics.

easyMarkets on TradingView Benefits and Features

easyMarkets Benefits TradingView Features · No Slippage on limit orders · Tight Fixed Spreads · Negative Balance Protection · Highly Rated Customer Support · Licensed and Regulated · No Hidden Fees or Commission · Seamless Integration – Close trades opened on TradingView with easyMarkets app or on easyMarkets web platform · Social Network for Traders. Share your trades, strategies and ideas with other traders · Advanced Charting. Customize your charts with an extensive choice of overlays and indicators · Deep Market Insights. Access analysis and real-time web-based charts.

easyMarkets conditions not only offer traders the security of trading with a regulated, well-established broker but also price transparency. No slippage on limit orders means that you can rest assured the execution of your stop-loss or take-profit will happen at the price you intended. This protects you from additional costs or loss due to your order executing at a higher or lower rate. Tight fixed spreads never change during trading orders, first helping you avoid inflated spreads during volatility and secondly allowing you to calculate your costs upfront. Completing its price transparency guarantee easyMarkets never charges commission, funding or hidden fees.

About easyMarkets

Since its founding in 2001 (as Easy Forex) easyMarkets has focused on offering its clients security, competitive conditions and convenient access to global markets. That is why our product and service offerings are continually expanding. In the past year we have added multiple instruments including new shares and cryptocurrencies.