Eaton facilities in the APAC region contribute to company-wide sustainability improvements

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power management company Eaton today announced that its facilities in the APAC region are helping advance the company's ambitious 2030 sustainability goals through effective management of water, waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Compared to 2018, total annual water consumption and waste to landfill of Eaton APAC facilities decreased by 17.59% and 61.42%, respectively in 2021. Since the company's 2030 sustainability goals were released in July 2020, 22% of Eaton's manufacturing facilities in APAC were certified as Zero-Water-Discharge. Additionally,100% of Eaton's facilities in India have achieved Zero-Water-Discharge certifications. And, as of today, 70% of Eaton APAC sites have been certified as Zero-Waste-to-Landfill facilities, which has grown significantly since 2018, when the certification rate was 15%.

The sites in the region are also accelerating the energy transition by driving the installation rate of solar panels in Eaton's manufacturing facilities. Currently, 11 Eaton sites in APAC have installed solar panels and projects are in development to raise that number to 18 within the next two years.

"We're pleased that our facilities in the APAC region are helping the organization mitigate climate change," said Howard Liu, president, Electrical Sector, APAC, Eaton said. "With the joint efforts of our APAC teams, we were able to make significant progress in achieving the company's 2030 sustainability goals, which help advance our mission to improve the quality of life and environment for all."

"I would like to extend sincere thanks to our APAC teams, who devoted full efforts to helping Eaton meet our sustainability commitment." Bo Yang, president, Vehicle Group and eMobility, APAC, Eaton said. "In the future, we will continue to accelerate our progress in reducing our footprint and remain sustainability at the core of what we do."

As part of its ongoing focus on transparency, recently Eaton released its 2021 Sustainability Report, featuring the company's progress toward its 2030 goals, which include science-based greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) targets and the company's commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The report shows that globally, Eaton is ahead or on pace to meet many of its targets, including:

GHG reduction: Reduced GHG emissions by 16% since 2018, on track to meet approved science-based target, and in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Full results can be seen on the company's 2021 Sustainability Dashboard.

