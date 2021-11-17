Eaton helps Asian businesses secure their mission critical infrastructure with the launch of its Cybersecurity Services in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global power management company Eaton has introduced its cybersecurity life-cycle management services for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) in Asia Pacific. Based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework as well as established IEC and UL industry standards, Eaton's cybersecurity services are designed to help organizations establish secure industrial environments amidst the rise of Internet of Things.

"As infrastructure equipment becomes smarter and more interconnected, having a complete cybersecurity program is increasingly important, especially for regions like Asia that are experiencing rapid digitization," said Jimmy Yam, Vice President, Electrical Sector, Eaton East Asia. "Eaton's cybersecurity offerings provide businesses with full life-cycle management designed to secure vulnerabilities in increasingly connected OT networks."

"With the expansion of our cybersecurity services to Asia Pacific, we aim to work with businesses in the region to establish and strengthen their cybersecurity programs, and ultimately keep their operations and personnel safe from evolving cyber threats at all times," he added.

Consulting, management and training services to keep OT networks secure

A Ponemon Institute study found the average cost to a company from a malware attack is over US$2.5 million, while another report found it takes around six months to detect a cybersecurity breach.

Businesses need to be alert to changes in their OT networks and continuously update their processes to prevent operational vulnerabilities. Designed to address the needs of organizations at different stages of ICS and OT cybersecurity readiness, Eaton's cybersecurity services help companies ensure no gaps appear in their cybersecurity program over time.

Initial Audit: Businesses that are new to OT cybersecurity can begin by assessing their people, process and technology through Eaton's initial audit. This comes with an overall Eaton fitness score and report based on industry standards and best practices and allows clients to have a clearer understanding of their strengths, weaknesses and areas of improvement.

Comprehensive Analysis: Eaton also offers an in-depth analysis of a company's cybersecurity architecture, threat and vulnerability to determine their overall level of exposure, using passive data collection techniques to minimize operational disruption. Customers also get a prioritized list of findings with recommendations on how to address each of the issues.

Life-Cycle Management: Eaton's life-cycle management approach offers a suite of services to ensure a company's cybersecurity program remains comprehensive and up-to-date with industry standards. Through recurring assessments, Eaton ensures its customers keep pace with the evolving threat landscape. The range of services included in Eaton's life-cycle management are:

Secure design and commissioning services

Personnel training

Patching and Hardening services

Security controls implementation

Consulting services

Industrial network defense

For more information about Eaton's cybersecurity services, visit eaton.sg/cybersecurity .

