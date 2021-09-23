Eaton to showcase growing aerospace capabilities and next generation technology at Airshow China

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power management company Eaton, in association with Eaton-Shanghai Aircraft Conveyance System Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (SAMC), will showcase its advanced technologies and growing capabilities during the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 in Zhuhai. Eaton will be located at booth H3D1.

Bolstered by recent acquisitions, Eaton has added aircraft fuel and inerting systems, environmental systems, actuation and highly engineered interconnect solutions for harsh environments to its portfolio.

"Since the previous Zhuhai airshow in 2018, Eaton has expanded its capabilities in the growing market for electrical content on aircraft," said Desmond Goh, managing director, APAC region, Aerospace Group, Eaton. "In addition to advanced products and technologies, we plan to showcase Eaton's expanded aftermarket support capabilities in China, including certified maintenance, repair and overhaul services."

At the airshow, Eaton's booth will focus on solutions that help customers meet performance, efficiency, safety and compliance needs while reducing life cycle and maintenance costs. Solutions on display will feature high-pressure, lightweight hydraulic power generation products, zonal hydraulic power solutions, fuel systems that deliver superior thermal and safety performance, and stronger, weight-saving, composite materials that improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Eaton is a leading provider of hydraulic, fuel and oxygen systems, airframe pneumatics, motion control, engine solutions and electrical technologies, as well as aftermarket service and support, for commercial and military aircraft.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.