Eatontown NJ Mental/Behavioral Health Programs – Outpatient Facility Launched

Positive Reset Mental Health Clinic (Positive Reset) has launched its new modern facility in Eatontown, NJ and is now accepting new patients.

—

The newly announced facility offers services in all areas of mental health management, including substance abuse management and weekly counseling. Telehealth services are available in most service areas along with in-person individual and group sessions.

More information is available at https://positivereseteatontown.com

Positive Reset is fully staffed with qualified care specialists who have pledged to put their patients first and to deliver care with the utmost respect and fairness. 10 years of experience has led the team to a place of refined, efficient, and effective care that Eatontown residents can now take full advantage of.

Especially in the wake of the pandemic, mental health has become incredibly important to almost everyone in the U.S. Studies show that the effects of the lockdowns on mental health were universally negative, and many people are now seeking recovery without much success. Many facilities are simply overwhelmed at the moment, and telehealth options are, in many cases, insufficient to address the full range of problems.

Positive Reset is equipped to address this need. With a combined force of registered nurses, family physicians, and qualified therapists, all aspects of mental and physical health can be tackled all in one convenient, high-tech location.

The Eatontown facility is focused mainly on providing care for patients with mental or behavioral health problems. They provide both inpatient and outpatient care for those who need help in managing stress or anger problems, with a full range of treatment options at their disposal.

On top of this, Positive Reset accepts all forms of insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid. Their inpatient facility is available only to patients who have a qualifying mental health diagnosis or who are residents of Monmouth County. Overall, this expanded access means that it has never been easier to seek the necessary help for any mental issue.

One patient reviewed their experience and said, “I have been a patient since 2017 and have noticed a difference since receiving therapy. Scheduling is very easy as well as confirming appointments. I personally have never had any issues and have no complaints. The staff is very nice and my therapist is a perfect fit for me. Could not ask for more.”

Interested parties may visit https://positivereseteatontown.com for further details.

Contact Info:

Name: alan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Positive Reset Eatontown

Address: 615 Hope Road #BLDG 3B, Eatontown, NJ 07724, United States

Phone: +1-732-724-1234

Website: http://www.positivereseteatontown.com

Release ID: 89057169