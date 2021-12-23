Eatontown NJ Narcissism Therapy Relationship Counseling For NPD/Gaslight Launch

Eatontown, NJ - Positive Reset Mental Health Clinic (732-724-1234) announces that its relationship counseling services now include narcissist therapy. The group understands the challenges that may arise when confronting a narcissist during a heated argument.

Offering compassionate yet firm support for couples in difficult relationships, Positive Reset addresses the three common concerns when speaking to a narcissist. The group explains that despite exaggerated self-love, narcissists are often emotionally aware of their partner’s feelings but use this to manipulate rather than empathize. Its newly announced narcissist therapy helps couples navigate around this difficult psychological condition.

With the updated relationship counseling, the clinic guides couples to properly understand and address narcissism. The personality disorder, which is characterized by an excessive preoccupation with the self, can manifest itself in insidious ways, especially in romantic relationships. People who are diagnosed with the disorder often display a sense of entitlement that prevents them from understanding the feelings of another.

Positive Reset explains that couples often ask “Can you or should you argue with a narcissist?” The answer, they say, is “yes”, but clarify that the “yes” requires a complex understanding of the common mind games that narcissists play. Despite having inflated self-esteem, narcissists have been studied to use exploitative behavior, particularly with their partners.

Nevertheless, the driving force of all their actions is a need to feel special. Typically, narcissists will manipulate their partners to do or say things just to “prove their love” for them. This becomes a challenge during heated arguments, as these are inherently the opposite of showing affection. During confrontations, both parties express their frustrations with each other – verbally revealing a “lack” in the relationship, which will not make a narcissist feel special.

Positive Reset helps couples understand these underlying psychological desires so that they can work through their relationship troubles together. The team answers the questions, “Should you argue with a narcissist?”, “If they insight an argument, what should you do?”, and “How can you avoid the argument altogether?”

It also explains how a narcissist may act when they begin to feel that they are losing the affection of their partners.

