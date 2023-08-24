EB5 Capital’s Portland Hilton Canopy (JF14) Project Receives I-829 Approvals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital, a prominent leader in the EB-5 investment industry, is pleased to announce that investors in their Portland Hilton Canopy (JF14) project have started receiving I-829 approvals from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). USCIS issues I-829 approvals, or permanent residency, to investors who have met USCIS’s stringent vetting requirements and demonstrated that their EB-5 investment created at least ten full-time jobs for the US economy.



Portland Hilton Canopy, a 153-room boutique hotel, is in the heart of the Pearl District in Portland, Oregon. It features a rooftop lounge with city views, a ground-floor café, a state-of-the-art meeting and events center, and a 24-hour rooftop fitness center overlooking the neighborhood.

“Obtaining I-829 approval signifies a pivotal moment within the EB-5 immigration process,” said Natalia Pronina, Vice President of Investor Relations at EB5 Capital. “The I-829 petition is the second and final petition that investors need to submit to USCIS. Receiving I-829 approvals in a project signals USCIS’s confirmation that the necessary jobs were created, and investors are now eligible for permanent residency.”

EB5 Capital raised $15.5 million to develop Portland Hilton Canopy, fostering economic growth and job creation in Portland. The project alone has added 769 new jobs to the local economy. Including Portland Hilton Canopy, EB5 Capital has funded 13 hotel projects across the US. Portland Hilton Canopy is a prime example of EB5 Capital’s ongoing efforts to stimulate job growth and elevate economic prospects nationwide.

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised approximately one billion dollars of foreign capital across more than 35 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 70 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

