eBay launches brand new one-stop shipping management platform "CPaSS"

Enhancing cross-border logistics efficiency for APAC sellers to step up their global e-commerce business

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the launch of Cross Border Parcel Shipping Solution or "CPaSS", a new cross-border parcel delivery integration platform covering currently eight markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling sellers to choose from multiple logistics shipping solutions on a single platform. The platform simplifies the process of order integration and management for sellers, giving them extra flexibility to process orders from different accounts all at once while enhancing work efficiency and the overall shipping experience on eBay.

Following the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce in recent years, sellers are increasingly looking for ways to improve the efficiency of processing orders and handling customers' growing demands. In addition, logistics prices have soared due to pandemic-induced disruptions in the global supply chain, making the need for more efficient delivery platforms even more urgent.

The CPaSS platform will enable eBay sellers to access and compare multiple logistics options from different logistics service providers in various categories. From sorting and printing shipping labels to managing and tracking order status, every aspect of logistics can be easily managed. The CPaSS platform can also help sellers process a myriad of orders placed under single or different accounts and systematize inventory unit information, significantly reducing the time required for repetitive procedures.

At the moment, the CPaSS platform offers service options from seven international logistic carriers, including SpeedPAK (Orange Connex) Logistics Service, Hongkong Post, Chunghwa Post (Taiwan), Thailand Post, DHL Express, DHL eCommerce Solutions and Aramex. Sellers can select services based on their needs and save on unnecessary costs. To help sellers process cross-border shipping orders more efficiently, CPaSS also comes with Harmonized System (HS) code functionality, allowing sellers to ship goods effortlessly to different regions with just the relevant inventory unit information. Upon completion of each order, the CPaSS platform will automatically save shipment information, making it simpler for seller to process orders for repeat customers.

Vidmay Naini, Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia and India at eBay said, "eBay has always supported sellers in exploring overseas markets. For our SEA small and medium-sized sellers on eBay, there is great demand for simple yet efficient logistics solutions. The CPaSS one-stop shipping platform is tailored for sellers in the Asia Pacific region, allowing them to streamline resources, reduce time spent on logistics operations and focus on expanding their cross-border businesses. We will continue to introduce new logistics solutions to the CPaSS platform with the aim of helping SMEs maximize cross-border e-commerce opportunities and achieve global success."

The eBay CPaSS one-stop cross-border parcel delivery platform has the following advantages:

One-stop management: Sellers can use a single CPaSS account to synchronize orders from multiple eBay accounts Customized logistics services: Sellers can choose from seven logistics service providers to find solutions that best suit their needs Electronic customs declaration support: CPaSS transmits IOSS electronic customs declaration data automatically Streamlined shipment information management: Sellers can manage and change shipment information for multiple orders simultaneously Automatic data systematization: Automatic storage of sellers' information and shipment records, simplifying the preparation process Upgraded inventory management system: A more efficient SKU (Inventory Unit) management system Intuitive interface: An aesthetically pleasing and minimalist interface, so eBay sellers can handle their orders and manage shipments easily

