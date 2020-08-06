Ebix Likely to File Counter Suit Against Yatra on Grounds of Multiple Breaches

NOIDA, India, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today issued a statement in response to the termination of the merger agreement with Yatra.



On May 14, 2020, Yatra Online, Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares (“Yatra”), entered into an agreement (the “Fourth Extension Agreement”) with Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix”) extending the outside date (the “Outside Date”) of the Merger Agreement (the “Merger Agreement”), dated July 16, 2019, by and between Yatra, Ebix and EbixCash Travels Inc., a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebix (“Merger Sub”) to June 4, 2020 (the “Outstide Date”). The Merger Agreement contained certain termination rights for Ebix and Yatra, including, among others, the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Merger has not been consummated on or prior to the Outside Date. The Outside Date was extended to June 4, 2020 in order to provide the parties with time to determine whether they can reach mutual agreement on an amendment of certain terms of the Merger Agreement.

After the expiration of the Outside Date and the failure of the two parties to agree on the terms of an amended Merger Agreement by the Outside Date, Yatra terminated the Merger Agreement on June 5, 2020 and filed suit against Ebix in the Delaware Court of Chancery for breach of contract.

Ebix worked diligently to fulfill its obligations under the Merger Agreement and thus strongly disagrees with the allegations set forth in the complaint. Ebix intends to enforce all of its rights under the Merger Agreement, and is currently considering all options, including a countersuit against Yatra on account of multiple breaches of its representations, warranties, and covenants under the Merger Agreement.

