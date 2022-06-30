EC Healthcare and Yoho Group Form Strategic Partnership

HONG KONG, Jun 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong, announces that the Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Yoho Group Holdings Limited ("Yoho Group", SEHK stock code: 2347) for strategic collaboration. The partnership will be focused on accelerating the growth of medical, aesthetic medical and beauty and wellness services in the e-commerce market, and jointly boosting the e-commerce penetration of medical, aesthetic medical and beauty and wellness services in Hong Kong. The partnership will strengthen ECH's online presence in Hong Kong and expand its customer base and further consolidate the leading market position.Under the collaboration, (i) The Group will become Yoho Group's anchor merchant in beauty and healthcare services and Yoho Group will launch an online medical, aesthetic medical and beauty and wellness service zone. The dedicated section will enable the Group to reach a greater public domain traffic flow from the e-commerce platform with strong client synergy in the healthcare and beauty sector;(ii)Both Parties will strengthen their co-marketing efforts to increase the overall sales volume and promote product cross-sell; (iii) Both Parties agree to exchange know-how in precision marketing and consumer behavior analysis in healthcare and beauty sector, in order to develop more comprehensive digitalized marketing strategy to improve overall customer lifetime value; (iv) Both Parties will devote resources to jointly enhance technical solutions across social & mobile commerce, data-driven marketing, and fulfillment efficiency to streamline the entire consumer journey.Mr. Gemini Wong, Executive Director, Chief Digital Officer and Deputy Marketing Officer of EC Healthcare said, "The Group is delighted to establish a strategic partnership with Yoho Group. Through the collaboration, we hope to leverage Yoho Group's experience regarding online retail and the extensive reach to the accumulated customer traffic to boost the Group's e-commerce, diversify the digital marketing strategies and optimize the e-commerce experience so as to increase the overall sales volume, and raise the brand awareness and consolidate the leading position."About EC HealthcareEC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, focusing on preventive and precision medicine and leveraging investment in IT, brand, service and corporate culture to build a diversified enclosed healthcare ecosystem with the mission to bring health, beauty and happiness to everyone. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, primary care clinics jointly established with health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, General outpatient clinic Tencent Doctorwork, the largest one-stop pain management centre in Hong Kong New York Medical Group, the comprehensive dental centres Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons, EC DENTAL CARE and Health and Care Dental Clinic, a advanced diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic PREMIER MEDICAL CENTRE, SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, a paediatric centre PRIME CARE, a gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, PathLab Medical Laboratories, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021About Yoho Group Holdings LimitedYoho Group Holdings Limited is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Hong Kong, with more than 820,000 registered users as of the date of this announcement and over 2,290,000 monthly active users (based on the data in March 2022). According to Frost & Sullivan's data and the Group's revenue for the financial year ended 31 March 2021, the Group recorded the highest online retail sales among e-commerce players in consumer electronics and home appliances and acquired a market share of approximately 5.6%. Leveraging its vast customer base, the Group is expected to launch its online marketplace operations in the financial year ending 31 March 2023 to expand the product and service offerings for its customers.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com