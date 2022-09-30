"ECCEASIA - THE EXCELLENCE OF EUROPEAN OLIVE GROWING IN ASIA": ITS JOURNEY TO TAIWAN CONTINUES

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The activities in the year II of the EcceAsia project, a program of promotion and information on the quality of European olive production, carried out with the contribution of the European Union, Unaprol - Consorzio Olivicolo Italiano and CAP - Confederação dos Agricultores de Portugal, continue unabated.

After a long-integrated communication activity, designed to increase knowledge about European Extra Virgin Olive Oil and EU quality certifications, it's time to confront Taiwanese consumers again.

In fact, 140 promotional days in restaurants took place during the summer, aimed at increasing awareness among the final consumer of the unique qualities of European Extra Virgin Olive Oil and EU quality certifications. The days involved several restaurants in Taipei from August 10 to September 29, and will see an increase of a further 86 days in October 2022.

Promotion days were held from 1st August to 18th September in the stores in the cities of Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan and Kaohsiung, for a total of 84 days.

The attention dedicated to sector operators is also very important. In fact, in these days they are enjoying intense training moments with qualified personnel in charge of the purpose.