Eccogene Announces Completed First-in-human of ECC0509 in Phase 1a Clinical Trial in Australia

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccogene, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of metabolic and immunologic therapeutics, announced the initiation of a Phase 1a clinical trial evaluating ECC0509, an oral inhibitor of semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase (SSAO)/vascular adhesion protein-1 (VAP-1), as a potentially novel therapy for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and osteoarthritis (OA) associated pain.

The trial is a Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, sequential single- and multiple ascending dose clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics of ECC0509 in healthy volunteers. All participants will receive either placebo, or a single dose or multiple doses of ECC0509. Preliminary topline data from the clinical trial is expected in Q1 2022.

About ECC0509

ECC0509 is a highly selective and peripherally distributed small molecule inhibitor of SSAO/VAP-1, elevated activity of which is associated with pathophysiology of human disorders including NASH and OA. In Eccogene non-clinical studies, ECC0509 was shown to be well-absorbed, safe at the anticipated human dose range, and efficacious in animal models of NASH and OA pain following oral administration.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative therapeutic solutions to address unmet medical needs globally. The company focuses on discovery and development of translational medicine in metabolic and immune-related diseases.

