eCloudvalley Listed as "Representative Vendor" in Gartner Public Cloud MSP Market Guide Report

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCloudvalley, the market leader in the cloud managed and professional services announced today that it was acknowledged as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services in Asia/Pacific.

According to Gartner, "The cloud-native providers tend to be highly focused on cloud-native capabilities. They are strong candidates for digital transformation projects that require application development using agile methodologies and technologies such as containers, DevOps, CI/CD and microservices."

"As a cloud-native MSP, we believe our recurrent inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services in Asia/Pacific validates our mission to accelerate and unlock new innovations by leveraging the cloud technology," expressed Linda Lin, the general manager at eCloudvalley. "The pandemic's significant challenges over the last two years have compelled businesses to confront the issues and devise plans to adapt promptly to environmental changes. Considering the uninterrupted operation, business agility, and digital innovation, companies are increasingly reliant on cloud services. On this occasion, eCloudvalley is also expanding in the Asia-Pacific region, increasing the scope of services, and serving a wider market with strong technical capabilities."

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 51% of IT spending in application software, infrastructure software, business process services and system infrastructure markets will have shifted from traditional solutions to the public cloud, compared to 41% in 2022. With a comprehensive service offering, eCloudvalley reacts to this market trend. In addition to a variety of public value-added services such as consulting, cloud training, AI/ML, and data analysis, it also offers SAP enterprise-level core system consulting services to help enterprises at all levels improve efficiency, optimise decision-making processes, and increase enterprise agility.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About eCloudvalley

eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a born-in-the-cloud partner focused entirely on AWS services and has grown to 500+ employees with geographic footprints across APAC region, in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China and the United States. With a mission to evolve the customer's business with cloud technology, eCloudvalley has built a professional technical team with 600+ AWS certifications and has served 1,300+ enterprises to perform any digital transformation.

Learn more about eCloudvalley: https://www.ecloudvalley.com/

