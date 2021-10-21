Eco Expo Asia opens on 27 October featuring latest green tech and products





Benjamin Chau (L), HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, shared the highlights of this year's Eco Expo Asia, while Owin Fung, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection Department, introduced the role and goals of the Department in co-organising the expo.





Expanded polystyrene (EPS) recycling specialist WIT Holdings will showcase its patented technology, which rapidly degrades EPS foam and recycles it into polystyrene raw material, in the "Waste Treatment and Recycling" zone.



