Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021 kicks off

From July 12 to 13, the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021 (EFG 2021) was held in Guiyang, southwestern province of China. The EFG 2021 is the only national-level international forum with the theme of ecological civilization in China. It has been held for ten sessions. With the theme of "Green and Low-carbon Development Fostering a Community of Life for Man and Nature", the forum was held both online and offline.



Performers sing grand song of the Dong ethnic song at the opening ceremony of the EFG 2021.

"On the journey of ecological civilization, China is undergoing a profound change in development concepts and development methods." Li Zhanshu, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered in the keynote speech at the conference. He said that the growth area of China's forest resource exceeded 70 million hectares, ranking first in the world in the past ten years. China has built the world's largest clean energy system, with photovoltaic, installed capacity of wind energy and power generation ranking first in the world. "China's modernization is a modernization of the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. We will uphold the concept of the community with a shared future for mankind and work with the international community to make positive contributions on addressing global climate and environmental challenges and maintaining the ecological safety of the earth."

In June 2016, Guizhou province was approved as the first batch of national ecological civilization experimental zones. The economic growth rate of Guizhou has ranked among the top three in China for the past 40 quarters . The green economy accounted for 42% of GDP and the forest coverage rate reached 61.51%. Li Zhanshu said, "Guizhou not only explores ecological civilization construction, but also benefits from the achievements of ecological civilization construction. The ecological civilization construction of Guizhou is a microcosm of China's achievements in ecological civilization construction." Shen Yiqin, Secretary of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial People's Congress, delivered a speech that Guizhou will consolidate the greatest development and competitive advantage on good ecological environment and strive to make new achievements in the construction of ecological civilization.