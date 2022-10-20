EcoFlow to Attend All-Energy Australia 2022 with the Power Kits and Wave Portable AC

The Event will also see the company's full range of eco-friendly energy solutions.

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announces that it will attend All-Energy Australia 2022 from 26-27 October in Melbourne, Australia. During the exhibition, EcoFlow will introduce its complete product ecosystem, including the Power Kits, Wave Portable Air Conditioner and the robust RIVER and DELTA lineups of portable power stations.

"This is our official debut at the region's largest clean energy event," said Joy Wu, Regional Head of LAMEA & APAC at EcoFlow. "EcoFlow's mission has always been to power a new world through meaningfully innovative power solutions. We are looking forward to connecting with the industry leaders and local consumers to introduce our industry-leading eco-friendly energy solutions".

As the world's first integrated, plug-and-play modular power solutions, EcoFlow's Power Kits will be a must-see display for visitors to explore how it makes customizing an energy solution easier than ever. For visitors who are interested in gears for summer camping trips, they can closely experience the performance of the Wave Portable AC, which offers the largest cooling capacity among battery-powered air conditioners. Most excitedly, EcoFlow will present its portable power station product lines - the RIVER and DELTA Series, which are designed to meet the needs for power on all levels including outdoor, home backup, and off-grid living.

According to the 2022 Australia Energy Statistics, solar and wind have been the primary drivers of the expansion of energy generation, which has more than doubled, over the last decade in Australia. Solar generation grew by a small scale of 29% in 2021, and by an average of 28% per year over the last 10 years.

"The sense of environmental sustainability has long existed in Australia and All-Energy Australia is a great platform for industry communication," said Wu. "EcoFlow would like to join forces with other industry leaders to create meaningful innovation to transition the world from outdated power sources to a future of renewable power, eventually helping people across the world to live, dream and explore without limit."

Event Details

Dates: 26 to 27 October, 2022

Times: 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT+11

Location: TT147, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, Melbourne, Australia

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally-conscious innovation.