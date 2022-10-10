EcoFlow Expands its Ecosystem with the Wave Portable Air Conditioner

The Wave is the most powerful air conditioner for off-grid to balance cooling performance, portability, and battery life

SYDNEY, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launched the EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner. With the largest cooling capacity among battery-powered portable air conditioners, the EcoFlow Wave offers eight hours* of run time and four flexible charging methods within a sleek, compact design that comes in at under 17.5 kg, making it ideal for vans, RVs, camping set-ups, small apartments, and cabins. The EcoFlow Wave is now available on the EcoFlow webstore at early bird price.

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is known for its innovations in the energy storage sector with its industry-leading portable power stations and renewable energy solutions. The EcoFlow Wave is EcoFlow's first electrical appliance and marks a major expansion in its overall ecosystem.

"EcoFlow's vision goes beyond providing continuous, sustainable electricity," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director of EcoFlow. "We also want to offer the best living experience, anchored in a comfortable environmental temperature, by building a complete ecosystem which not only addresses power generation and storage, but usage as well. The EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner is the first step towards this goal."

Superior cooling performance

With an industry-leading 4,000BTU (British Thermal Unit) cooling capacity, the EcoFlow Wave only requires eight minutes to lower the temperature in an 86ft² (8m²) space from 84℉ to 75℉ (30℃ to 24℃).

Unlike traditional air conditioners, the EcoFlow Wave has low temperature fluctuations. Its built-in inverter compressor keeps the output at a steady level, ensuring a continuous cooling experience that consumes less energy.

Smart Battery Allocation Algorithm

The EcoFlow Wave allows users to set their desired run times of up to eight hours, enough for a good night's sleep, via the EcoFlow app or the timer button on the unit. With its Smart Battery Allocation Algorithm, it calculates the best running method of operations and alternates between cooling mode and fan mode based on the battery level. By doing so, the Smart Battery Allocation Algorithm can, at most, double the run time of the EcoFlow Wave.

Multiple charging methods

To minimize the difficulty of charging outdoors, the EcoFlow Wave offers an industry-leading selection of charging methods including wall sockets, portable power stations, car charging, and solar panels.

As part of EcoFlow's ecosystem, the EcoFlow Wave offers 28% longer running time under the same settings when connected to EcoFlow's DELTA Pro or DELTA Max, compared to when it is powered by other brands' portable power stations with the same capacities.

Portable and easy to use

Weighing just under 40 pounds (17.5 kilograms) with an add-on battery that weighs approximately 17 pounds (7.9 kilograms), the EcoFlow Wave is portable enough to be carried while camping or traveling by RV. In addition, the EcoFlow Wave requires no set-up and can be easily controlled via the EcoFlow app.

Minimal maintenance

While traditional portable air conditioners require users to drain water frequently, the EcoFlow Wave automatically transfers condensation water to the heat tube to be evaporated. Users only need to drain water from the device when the air humidity is above 70%, or before moving or storing the EcoFlow Wave.

Availability

The EcoFlow Wave is now available for early bird sale on EcoFlow's website.

*The EcoFlow Wave offers three hours of cooling when using the Wave Add-On Battery. With the timed mode, its running time can be extended to eight hours by alternating between cooling and fan settings

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quiet, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable batteries.