ECOLAB NAMES GREGORY LUKASIK SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND MARKET HEAD FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, named Gregory Lukasik senior vice president and market head for Southeast Asia.

"Greg's experience with industrial businesses in Asia will help bring new perspectives and ideas to our strong Southeast Asia team and help us meet the critical operational and sustainability needs of our customers in the region," said Ecolab Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Beck.

Lukasik said that Ecolab's industry-leading approach to infection prevention and sustainability were two important considerations in taking on this leadership role.

"Over the past two years, we've all become aware of just how quickly infections can break out or escalate," added Lukasik. "So, the appeal was strong for working for an organization that uses comprehensive science-based solutions and data-driven insights to maintain clean and safe work environments, and advance food safety, while improving the quality and usage of water resources through operational efficiencies and sustainability. I am thrilled to have joined the Ecolab team as we work to solve the challenges our customers and our planet face."

Lukasik joins Ecolab after 23 years with Lafarge and later with Boral, USG and Knauf after several mergers and acquisitions, where he held leadership assignments with increasing responsibilities in sales, strategy, marketing and general management in the US and Europe, and for the past 12 years, leading businesses across Asia. A native of France, Lukasik received an MBA from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds a master's degree and a bachelor's degree in Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com