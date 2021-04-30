Ecological wonder and ancient town draw tourists to Peng'an county, Sichuan

PENGAN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A cattle-herding festival was launched in Peng'an county, Sichuan province, on April 30, attracting tourists from all over the country to enjoy this natural wonder and a newly restored ancient town.



A herd of cattle cross the Jialing River towards an island for grass on April 30. Such a grand scene in Peng'an county, Sichuan province appears repeatedly everyday between April to October

The county is famous for a natural scene called "hundreds of cattle crossing the river." In a small village of Peng'an near the Jialing River, the upper tributary of the Yangtze River, hundreds of cattle swim across the Jialing River in the morning to graze on the central island. The cows make the return journey across the river at dusk.

The grand scene repeatedly occurs from April to October and has become popular among tourists. Therefore, the local government launched an annual cattle-herding festival in 2010. The yearly festival begins on the last weekend of April.

Peng'an is also well-known for Xiangru Ancient Town, which was the hometown of Sima Xiangru (179-118 BC), a statesman, poet and musician from ancient China.