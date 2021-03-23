Ecommerce Technology Leader RevLifter Names Chris Dobson as Chairman

Accomplished Microsoft, BBC Worldwide, and The Exchange Lab veteran will help guide the growth and innovation efforts of the hyper-personalized promotion solutions company

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevLifter, the leading technology solution for hyper-personalized deals and offers, today announced the appointment of Chris Dobson as Chairman. Through his extensive knowledge of digital, ecommerce, and global business-building, Dobson brings a wealth of experience to the fast-growing company as it enters the next phase of its international expansion.

RevLifter's groundbreaking platform uses a combination of behavioral and contextual data to deliver hyper-personalized deals across the entire customer journey. Using a merchant's business goals as a foundation, RevLifter tailors 1-2-1 messages and offers to each customer, driving both increased revenue and profitability.

Dobson, who joins RevLifter in a non-executive role, has propelled businesses at the forefront of marketing industry disruption over the past two decades. He was formerly CEO of The Exchange Lab, a first-of-its-kind programmatic platform that delivered effective media execution by aggregating valuable audience data from leading DSPs, data providers, and booking systems. The Exchange Lab was sold to agency holding company WPP in 2015 to bolster the Group's bespoke technology offering in the rapidly growing programmatic space.

Prior to The Exchange Lab, Dobson led efforts to transform BBC Worldwide into a premier global omnichannel media property by successfully combining TV and digital assets. He also drove global commercialization for MSN with MSN Messenger, achieving 10x revenue-growth by pioneering the targeting value of audience data – a method that now powers all digital media.

"I am delighted to be joining RevLifter as it looks to bring the enormous benefits of hyper-personalized deals and offers to merchants globally," Dobson commented. "RevLifter is reshaping the promotions space by making every deal intelligent across the entire customer journey, which will help merchants solve their biggest challenges. I look forward to collaborating with the RevLifter team to drive rapid client acquisition and unprecedented technological innovation."

"Chris Dobson has been at the vanguard of transformation across both marketing strategy and execution," said Simon Bird, co-founder and CEO of RevLifter. "Ecommerce is on the cusp of the same fundamental reinvention through the power of hyper-personalized offers and experiences. As RevLifter continues to expand, Chris will play a critical role in helping us better serve brands and making our technology an essential part of the ecommerce stack."

About RevLifter

RevLifter is on a mission to make every ecommerce deal intelligent across the entire customer journey. Its market-leading platform allows brands across all verticals to launch real-time hyper-personalized offers that exceed goals for revenue, sales, conversions, acquisition, and more. RevLifter's cutting-edge solutions are rapid to implement and paid only on the results they drive. Its technology is reimagining ecommerce incentivization by consistently delivering the best possible outcome for brands and their customers. For more information, visit https://revlifter.com.

Contact:

