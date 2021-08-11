Ecommerce.com Domain Name Listed Exclusively For Sale with Evergreen.com

Ultra-Premium Domain Name Seeking US$35,000,000

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Group, Inc., a leading domain name broker, announced today that it has been appointed the exclusive broker of the ultra-premium domain name Ecommerce.com .

Ecommerce.com is a highly valuable, 24-year-old, category-defining domain name that is listed for US$35 million.

Despite the recent pandemic, retail Ecommerce sales continued to prosper. Revenues increased from US$3.3 trillion in 2019 to US$4.2 trillion in 2020 with more than two billion people purchasing goods or services online. Sales are projected to exceed US$6.3 trillion in 2024 as consumers further embrace digital behaviors. Consequently, this digital asset provides an exceptional opportunity for any new or established business operating in this prosperous market.

Numerous major brands have secured premium category-defining domains to position themselves as an industry authority, control the conversation, secure a memorable brand name and capture highly qualified customers. Prominent examples include Hotels.com, Shoes.com, Bitcoin.com, Gifts.com, Match.com, Fly.com and Trip.com.

"The Ecommerce.com domain name is unquestionably a very powerful asset," said Jen Sale, CEO of Evergreen.com. "Any business utilizing this property can dominate a lucrative global industry with instant online authority and credibility."

To learn more, please visit www.evergreen.com/ecommerce-com, email ecommerce@evergreen.com or phone/TXT +1 (815) 570 9656.

About Evergreen Group, Inc.

Evergreen Group, Inc. is an industry-leading domain name broker that leverages more than 20 years of experience to confidentially acquire and sell high-end domain names. Our mission is to connect start-ups, major brands, agencies, investors and public figures worldwide with great domains that grow great business. Evergreen also operates an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar and provides brand naming, appraisals and portfolio management services. For more information, please visit www.evergreen.com and follow @evergreendotcom on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

