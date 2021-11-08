ECOVACS Celebrates 11.11 in Singapore With Mega Discounts on DEEBOT T9 and Star-quality Messages

Double 11 deals at Lazada and Shopee offer up to 60% savings for the latest robot vacuum cleaners with personalized messages from South Korean star Hyun Bin.

On this special occasion, ECOVACS is collaborating with Hyun Bin to be your companion by filling you with joy when you clean and, more importantly, at the most comfortable price. Under the theme "Home is better, when we clean together. ", consumers can purchase the industry-leading and intelligent DEEBOT T9 and other featured DEEBOT robots as worthwhile companions at special prices that can save them up to 60% and receive a host of surprises, free shipping and SGD $169 prizes from ECOVACS.





DEEBOT T9 vacuum & mopping robot: The Best Just Got Better





The DEEBOT T9 Family raises the bar for home cleaning with nine industry-leading features. They include the ECOVACS' leading real-time obstacle detection and avoidance technology TrueDetect 3D 2.0, TrueMapping 2.0 for precise navigation, and OZMO™ Pro 2.0 Electric Oscillating Mopping System that removes 99% of bacteria and stubborn stains with a mopping efficiency that is 40% higher than other competitive models. The Auto-Empty Station, which automatically clears the robot's dustbin, minimizes human intervention during the cleaning process.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.





At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on a deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life". With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.





