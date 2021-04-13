ECOVACS ROBOTICS Introduces the DEEBOT N8 Family In Indonesia

The powerful robot vacuum DEEBOT N8 Family delivers a more powerful, worry-free and automated cleaning experience

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 13 April 2021 - ECOVACS ROBOTICS , the world's leading home service robotics maker, today announces the launch of the DEEBOT N8 Family in Indonesia, bringing a hands-free and effectively superior cleaning experience for customers. DEEBOT N8 PRO powered by ECOVACS' leading-edge TrueDetect 3D obstacle detection and avoidance technology, while the whole N8 Family with TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, together with the compatibility of the Auto-Empty Station, the DEEBOT N8 Family delivers a cleaning experience that reduces direct human interaction, providing a safe and hassle-free environment for families. DEEBOT N8 Family come in three models: N8 PRO, N8 and N8+.





























TrueDetect 3D Technology gives precise object detection for undisrupted cleaning





Being key model of the range, DEEBOT N8 PRO equips with ECOVACS' TrueDetect 3D technology uses 3D structured light technology and a 3D scanning algorithm, allowing the robot to scan its room surroundings with extreme precision and detect even the smallest obstacles to avoid collisions, getting stuck or getting tangled. The DEEBOT N8 PRO avoids and cleans around furniture and objects like shoes, wire cords and small toys. It can precisely scan for depth and distance to create a fast and accurate 3D image of space and objects, down to the millimeter level. Its object detection capability is 10X more accurate than traditional infrared technology. The ability to scan dark surfaces has been enhanced too, raising the robot's ability to recognize dark-colored furniture and objects to avoid collision, and avoid missing dark-colored carpets too.

Mapping Homes with 2x Coverage and 4x Accuracy using TrueMapping Technology





With TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, floor maps are created in seconds. The DEEBOT N8 Family can intelligently navigate a user's home, choosing which rooms and floors to clean, and customizing the optimum cleaning path for each respective floor map.

The DEEBOT N8 Family dToF laser detection has doubled the distance recognition capabilities with a four-fold improvement in object recognition. Detection distance is enhanced to 10 meters, with the ability to detect objects as small as two millimeters. Integrated with industry-leading algorithms, N8 Family can scan, map, and plan an efficient cleaning path faster and with precision, a benefit enjoyed for larger homes. The Virtual Boundary™ function can be controlled via the ECOVACS Home App, allowing users to restrict the robot from entering and cleaning specific areas, if privacy is needed.

More powerful cleaning performance with the upgraded 2600 Pa suction power





The Revolutionary Pressure-Retention System delivers energy efficiency and high vacuum pressure with a surprisingly low noise level. With Max+ mode, suction power of the DEEBOT N8 PRO is increased up to 2600 Pa (N8, N8+ up to 2300 Pa), offering better cleaning results with the extra suction power.





OZMO™ vacuuming and mopping in one go





The DEEBOT N8 Family is built with an electronically-controlled water pump and water tank, and allows for mopping and vacuuming in one go. The ECOVACS signature OZMO™️ Mopping System can efficiently clean the whole house without the need for repeated stops to top up the water tank. Sensors on the DEEBOT N8 Family automatically switches between mopping mode or disabling cloth dampening, to guarantee a safer and deeper cleaning process. Without the cloth bracket, the water tank will not leak even if it is full. Users can manually mange the water yield through the ECOVACS HOME App accordingly.

The DEEBOT N8 Family also comes with an upgraded disposable mopping pad that effectively remove stains and keep floors clean. It can remove over 99% of bacteria together with the use of OZMO™️ Mopping technology.

Intelligent Control for Remote Cleaning Management





The DEEBOT N8 Family take automated home cleaning to the next level with the ECOVACS HOME App. Either on a smartphone or with smart home devices such as the Amazon Echo/Dot and Google Home, users can select the optimum cleaning schedules for their homes. The upgraded advanced mapping function allows users to customize a cleaning plan for each room, switch to multiple cleaning modes, and save multi-floor maps. They can control the robot, schedule a cleaning plan and monitor the status remotely.

Enjoy Hands-free cleaning through compatibility with Auto-Empty Station





Most conventional robotic vacuum cleaners currently in the market require manual emptying of its dustbin, a tedious and sometimes unhygienic chore. The Auto-Empty Station accessory is equipped with a large-volume 2.5L disposable dust bag, made with an all-natural paper handle, that dramatically reduces the need to frequently empty the dustbin by hand for up to 30 days.

The Auto-Empty Station can be activated or deactivated by the ECOVACS HOME App, according to users' needs. It comes together with the DEEBOT N8+, and as an optional add-on for the N8 PRO and N8.

Pricing and Availability





DEEBOT N8 PRO's suggested retail price is IDR 6.99 Million. It will be officially available at Shopee with special price of IDR 6.69 Million and comes with an IDR 200K discounted voucher and a free giftpack on April 17 to 18 for ECOVACS X Shopee Brand Day.





It is also available at Lazada , Tokopedia , and Blibli from April 19 onwards with an IDR 200K discounted voucher and free giftpack as launch promotion until April 22.

DEEBOT N8 and N8+'s suggested retail price is IDR 5.49 Million and IDR 7.99 Million respectively at Global store on Lazada starting Apr 22.

For more information, please visit ecovacs.com or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram .





About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.





At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on a deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life".





With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.