ECOYA x SYDNEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS FOUNDATION

SYDNEY, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOYA is proud to be partnering with Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation (SCHF) to raise vital funds to help all sick kids, no matter where, no matter what.

In support of Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation Sydney Sick Kids Appeal (23 May – 30 June 2022), ECOYA have designed a Special Edition candle and fragrance, created exclusively and lovingly for SCHF, with all proceeds from sales going directly to the front line of children's healthcare.

The ECOYA team collaborated with SCHF'S Art Program and young oncology patient, Chelsea, on this Special Edition Peach & Patchouli fragranced candle.

At just seven years old, Chelsea was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. From her bed at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, Chelsea painted a water-coloured garden featuring flowers and butterflies which the ECOYA design team then incorporated onto the packaging.

Melinda, Chelsea's mother said "At the time she was probably dreaming of getting outside again."

The Sydney Sick Kids Appeal shines a light on kid's health and raises vital funds for sick kids and families (like Chelsea), receiving treatment or care by the network of children's hospitals and paediatric health services across New South Wales as well as making a positive difference in the lives of sick and injured children.

Every year, Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation raises millions of dollars that go directly to the front line of children's healthcare, from the hospital wards to the treatment rooms, the research labs and the outreach programs, and ECOYA is a very proud partner.

The Special Edition fragrance, Peach & Patchouli, is a creamy, soft citrus scent with notes of mandarin orange, bergamot, red berries and peach, atop a base of patchouli, amber and musk. A beautiful fragrance to match the very special artwork by Chelsea.

All proceeds from the sale of this candle will go directly to Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation.

Shop the Special Edition candle exclusively at ecoya.com, schf.org.au and selected David Jones stores. Additionally, $2 from each purchase made at ecoya.com.au until the 30th June will be donated to Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation.

PRICE AND CREDITING INFO

ECOYA x SCHF Peach & Patchouli Special Edition candle - $44.95

