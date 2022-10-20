ECU Launches 100% Online MBA

Edith Cowan University launches their 100% online MBA that offers professionals a new opportunity to fast-track their career progression towards business leadership in a tight labour market.

—

With Australian unemployment rates at their lowest levels in half a century, ECU’s accelerated online Master of Business Administration (MBA) offers the chance to boost career progression without taking any time off work.

In fact, students who have a bachelor degree in Business or Commerce plus at least three years of relevant management experience, can achieve their MBA degree even faster with recognition of prior learning reducing the 12-unit course down to 9 units.

Emphasising transformational strategies and human-focused leadership skills, ECU’s MBA online will have a ripple effect on the business world with graduates improving outcomes for the business practice of teams and the strategy of organisations.

Already the business environment in Australia is embracing change, with 80 per cent of leaders in business management planning or undertaking a digital transformation in the next year. These businesses are looking to strategic management to create an empowered and connected workforce with digital agility, digitally aligned ESG and improved cyber security.

ECU’s online MBA program focuses on one unit at a time, so students can immerse themselves in their study while still being able to make time for their other commitments, like work and family. In seven-week Study Periods, students will learn to engage, support and empower individuals while building high-performance teams and achieving organisational objectives.

This flexible form of postgraduate study can be tailored to students’ careers and help them prepare for the future with specialisations in People and Culture, Project Management and Human Resource Management.

It’s also possible to take electives from all three specialisations as well as more diverse fields including digital marketing, finance, cyber security and more.

The 100% online MBA delivers the same quality of learning experience and education outcomes that would be expected from studying on-campus. With an intuitive, immersive and easy to use online learning environment, networking opportunities are increased with the chance to connect with students from all over the country.

ECU’s School of Business and Law is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) – accreditation held by less than 6 per cent of the world’s schools offering business degree programs. In addition, ECU has been ranked number one for quality in The Australian Financial Review BOSS Best Business Schools list. ECU is also home to its strategic research centre, the Centre for Work + Wellbeing. The Centre collaborates on studies with public and private partners, to produce impactful research that advances wellbeing in organisations, the community, and individuals.

The world-class team of academics in ECU’s business school includes Associate Professor Ben Farr-Wharton, who said “MBA [students] learn the technical vocabulary of business. They also learn new methodologies for solving critical problems and the skills to identify and respond to opportunities others may have missed.”

ECU’s Student Success Advisors are available to MBA students to help them make the most of the study options, the online learning platform and more. A dedicated Student Success Advisor supports each student with non-academic enquiries from enrolment, right through to graduation.

Part of the online MBA’s flexibility of study is an alternative pathway into the MBA course through the Graduate Certificate of Business Administration. Students who do not have a bachelor’s degree or don’t want to commit to an MBA straight away can enrol in the graduate certificate, after which they can continue their studies and advance their expertise by gaining their MBA at a time that suits them.

A tight employment market presents opportunities to upgrade careers. With the flexibility of a 100% online MBA, you can tailor study to your busy schedule to supercharge your professional trajectory.

And with six different intakes throughout the year, that next step on your career ladder could be closer than you think.

Learn today, lead tomorrow with ECU’s 100% online Master of Business Administration.

About ECU Online:

ECU Online is a progressive and young university with a strong reputation for offering quality teaching and instruction. ECU has been ranked in the world’s top 100 universities under 50 years old in the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) Young Universities Rankings. ECU Accelerated Online offers qualifications in Education, Cyber Security, Counselling, Human Resource Management, Psychology and Business Administration, which equip students with the skills, knowledge and credentials to advance their careers.

