JOOX's Paid VIPs are set to enjoy singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's soulful live performance promoting his brand-new album "="

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving fans all over Asia more of only the best in entertainment, JOOX – Asia's most dedicated streaming platform, presents global music sensation Ed Sheeran in a JOOX-exclusive live concert for Paid VIP users in Hong Kong & Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. The concert promotes the singer-songwriter's brand-new album, titled "=", which is now included in JOOX's vast and diverse music library.



Ed Sheeran’s Live Concert Exclusively on JOOX

Exclusively on JOOX, the online concert of Ed Sheeran will be streamed live on November 13, 8pm (HK Time), featuring performances of his new hit singles such as "Bad Habits", "Shivers", "Overpass Graffiti", and "Visiting Hours." "=" is his fourth studio album, continuing a string of chart-toppers that catapulted him to music stardom. The concert allows fans to experience Sheeran's unique brand of pop music live as he returns after a break amid the pandemic.

"JOOX continues to deliver world-class live events such as the exclusive online concert by Ed Sheeran, one of the biggest music stars in the world. This not only guarantees to wow all of his fans in Asia, but also celebrates the addition of his brand-new album to the ever-growing list of songs for Paid VIPs to enjoy," said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of JOOX.

"My new album '=' is a personal record and one that means a lot to me. I consider this my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share it and perform the songs to Asian music fans through JOOX," said global hitmaker Ed Sheeran.

JOOX Paid VIPs can stream it live on the following date and time:

Ed Sheeran's Live Concert (November 13) Hong Kong, Macau & Malaysia 8 PM local time Indonesia & Thailand 7 PM local time Myanmar 6:30 PM local time

