Eddie Listorti Announces Viridios Group's Series B Capital Raise

CEO Eddie Listorti is proud to announce that Viridios Group recently completed a $35.6 million Series B capital raise.

Viridios Group will use the funds to boost its initiatives in strategic growth, focused on investing in various carbon offset credit projects around the world.

One of those strategic growth projects is a new analytics and data platform that will be SaaS-based called Viridios AI. The database will include information on nearly 7,000 carbon credit programs worldwide, allowing users to sort them by the number of sustainable goals they can satisfy, their abatement potential, age, and price.

Through the database, Viridios Group hopes to help investors understand the carbon offset market more so they can make smarter decisions. For example, people may need help understanding why a specific carbon credit could cost $15 for one project but then $125 for another.

Eddie Listorti, a veteran of the financial markets industry, founded Viridios Group in 2019 along with Marcelo Labre and Geoff Clear. The goal was to build a technology and finance business that was focused on global sustainability.

The company has done exactly that in a short amount of time by focusing operations around not just the origination of carbon credits but also asset management, data and analytics, and capital markets.

"Climate change is one of the greatest challenges the modern world has faced, and transparent carbon markets will play a vital role in ensuring we rise to it," CEO Eddie Listorti said.

In addition to Viridios AI, Viridios Capital has helped to finance multiple carbon projects based in nature across the world. They've made equity investments in companies such as Carbon Wave and many others.

Eddie Listorti says that carbon offsets will play a huge role in helping the world achieve net zero emissions standards over the next 30 years. The challenge is that many of these carbon offset projects will require a significant amount of capital just to generate the first carbon credit.

It's something Viridios Capital believes can only be achieved if pricing in the carbon offset market is left to the free market rather than capping pricing as some of the world's heaviest emitters are pushing for.

Viridios Group is working to achieve better transparency in the ultra-important carbon offset market and provide clarity about the potential of emissions reduction for various global projects.

By doing this and investing in carbon offset projects, Viridios Group is helping to make the world a better place.

About Eddie Listorti

Eddie Listorti is the Founding Partner and CEO of Viridios Group. He has a proven track record with 30 years in business and banking. His experience includes managing teams of over 2,000 people and annual revenues exceeding AUD 2 billion. Mr Listorti has held board positions in industry bodies and joint venture partnerships.

