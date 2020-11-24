Edge Cloud Services Provider Zenlayer Selects Juniper Networks to Power a Better-Connected World

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Zenlayer has selected Juniper Networks for datacenter network upgrades to help drive its rapid growth as a global edge cloud services provider and to better deliver its vision of providing instantaneous worldwide connectivity and a superior digital user experience through its software-defined platforms.



As a leading global edge cloud services provider, Zenlayer has experienced stellar growth to now offer its on-demand bare metal cloud, SD-WAN, cloud networking and managed services from a global footprint of over 180 nodes across six continents. From a longer-term growth perspective, Zenlayer has identified the enablement of the rapid rise of emerging markets as a key priority, having expanded and developed its operations across regions such as Southeast Asia, South America, Russia, the Middle East and North Africa. By providing secure, stable and sustainable access to networking resources, Zenlayer helps enterprises across its markets to deploy applications near their users, expand their global presence and improve the digital experience offered to their end customers.

To ensure continued scalability alongside its substantial growth momentum, Zenlayer required a significant expansion of its global networking infrastructure. This would allow the company to address several priorities, including the capacity to support the ever-increasing demand for lower latency services across industries like gaming and video streaming, as well as the ability to step up its research and development efforts in areas such as intent-based networking.

Having forged a long-term relationship driving Zenlayer’s growth as its major network vendor over the years, Juniper Networks was selected again for Zenlayer’s latest upgrade and to further introduce agile, automated and AI-driven innovation across its network.

News Highlights:

Juniper Networks ® MX Series Universal Routing Platforms have been deployed as backbone routers in Zenlayer’s initial phase of upgrades, with plans for the potential replacement of other vendor backbone routers in later phases

A variety of other Juniper ® platforms from the QFX Series of data center switches and the SRX Series of next-generation firewalls also sits across the rest of Zenlayer's network

platforms from the QFX Series of data center switches and the SRX Series of next-generation firewalls also sits across the rest of Zenlayer’s network Segment routing traffic engineering is utilized to schedule traffic, with the full-featured support of SR-TE and multiprotocol label switching from Juniper’s solutions key to addressing Zenlayer’s capacity demands

Leading telemetry capabilities, better routing and forwarding table support, as well as stronger access control lists and physical interface device resources also addressed Zenlayer’s priority of forward-looking scalability

Juniper’s strong automation capabilities also allow Zenlayer to continuously explore the increased adoption of agile, automated and AI-driven innovation across its network



Supporting Quotes:

“With our sharp focus on only providing top quality cloud services, Zenlayer has built a large customer base and developed a strong reputation in just six years. Close cooperation with our technology partners has been essential and we are delighted to have been able to successfully upgrade and expand our global networking infrastructure to accommodate this growth. The strong hardware and technical support from Juniper Networks have been crucial toward reducing network transmission delays while maintaining high levels of performance and reliability. In addition, the rich routing features and powerful automation capabilities have also provided a strong foundation for agile operations and our continued business growth. We look forward to building on our deep and cooperative relationship with Juniper Networks, which will be a win-win result for our future development.”

- Ansan Chen, VP, Product and Platform, Zenlayer



“In our increasingly cloud-first world, the demand for greater, faster and smoother global interconnectivity is rising by the day. Zenlayer has grown rapidly as a leading edge cloud services provider in the span of a few short years, a strong testament to their customer-first focus of improving the digital user experience globally. It is a vision we are delighted to share and a continued growth journey we are excited to enable – especially with the next-generation segment routing traffic engineering deployed, driven by our automation and AI-driven capabilities.”

- Norman Lam, VP & GM, China, Juniper Networks



Additional Resources:

Juniper Blogs and Community: J-Net

