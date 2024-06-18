EDGE International Hosts the First Edition of the Prestigious Grass-Court Bonmont Tennis Masters

The Bonmont Tennis Masters is a prestigious grass-court event showcasing a unique journey into elite tennis.

—

EDGE International, a player development agency, hosted the inaugural Bonmont Tennis Masters from June 9th to 11th in Cheserex, Switzerland. This exclusive grass-court event served as a unique Wimbledon preparation experience for several tennis elites, including Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

A Rare Grass-Court Opportunity

According to Clement Ducasse and Daniel-Sacha Fradkoff, EDGE International's co-founders and the masterminds behind this project, well-maintained grass tennis courts are extremely rare in continental Europe, to say the least. Last year, Bonmont Country Club distinguished itself by becoming Switzerland's first facility to offer a grass court, made possible with the expertise of English court specialists and the local greenkeeper's dedication.

An Intimate, Immersive Experience

The Bonmont Tennis Masters brought together eight top ATP players to compete in a picturesque setting. This intimate concept offered a once-in-a-lifetime, immersive experience alongside prestigious players, exclusively for selected partners. Attendees witnessed matches and training sessions, gained one-off access to world-class experts and services (including racket customization, stats analysis, health evaluation and cognitive assessment), and shared privileged moments with the players on and off the court.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The star-studded lineup included Grand Slam winners Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka (who ultimately withdrew to preserve his knee after participating in a clinic with local kids). Former ATP Top 10 players Fabio Fognini and Denis Shapovalov, current Top 20 players Alexander Bublik and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, ultra-gifted magician Corentin Moutet, seasoned Dusan Lajovic, and Next Gen finalist Flavio Cobolli also took part.

Replicating Wimbledon Conditions

The main objective was to offer these champions conditions similar to Wimbledon, including official Slazenger balls, allowing for optimal preparation. With the organizers' commitment to making this an annual event, the only missing elements might soon be strawberries, cream, and a royal box to complete the Wimbledon experience.

Prestigious Partners and Live Broadcast

Broadcast live on Swiss TV, the event received support from prestigious partners, including Lugano Plan B, UCAP, NetJets, Ebel, Julius Bär, Porsche, Roche Bobois, Royal Savoy, Nestlé, Stella Artois, Trafigura, Brunello Cucinelli, Fourteen, Capocaccia Luigia, Hôpital de La Tour, Haute Capital Partners, and Millennium, among others.

An Unmissable Event

The Bonmont Tennis Masters offers a unique opportunity to experience complete immersion in professional tennis, rubbing shoulders with the best players, conversing with their coaches, and understanding the minds of the experts who prepare their strategies. The organizers reiterated their goal to make this an "unmissable event" right after the Roland-Garros clay-court tournament.

The vision was simple yet ambitious, some would say audacious: eight world-class players driven by the desire to give more than their talent on the court. The players have expressed their desire to return, the highest compliment for a tournament organizer.

About EDGE International

EDGE is an international player development agency that goes the extra mile to help young athletes reach their full potential, offering true partnerships beyond traditional management. It provides unparalleled support through in-house expertise, access to top specialists in areas like customized rackets, statistics, video analysis, biomechanics, and mental coaching. By building strategic alliances with federations, tournaments, experts, and coaches, EDGE creates opportunities for talented athletes from diverse backgrounds, paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive tennis landscape.

