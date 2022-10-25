EdgeProp announces winners for EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2022; City Developments, Guocoland, UOL Group and Kheng Leong are Top Developers

City Developments, GuocoLand and the joint venture between UOL Group and Kheng Leong Co. emerged as major winners with 5 awards each

Martin Modern clinched all 4 Excellence awards in the Completed Residential category

Introduced the new Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award (Top Transactors)

Sustainability was the key theme this year.

Top Developer

City Developments Limited

GuocoLand Limited

UOL Group Limited & Kheng Leong Co. (Pte.) Ltd.

Top Luxury Development

MeyerHouse

Top Boutique Development

MeyerHouse

Top Landed Development

Belgravia Ace

People's Choice

CanningHill Piers



Completed Category



(TOP obtained between Jan '20 – May '22)

Uncompleted Category



(Building Under Construction)



(1st caveat between Jan '21 – May '22)

Residential

Mixed-use

Residential

Top Development

Martin Modern

Jui Residences

Pasir Ris 8 (Mixed-use)

Grandeur Park Residences

CanningHill Piers (Mixed-use)

Seaside Residences

Jervois Mansion



Residential (Completed)

Residential (Uncompleted)

Residential (Completed)

Residential (Uncompleted)

Mixed-use

Design Excellence

Martin Modern

Seaside Residences

Liv@MB

The Commodore

CanningHill Piers

Landscape Excellence

Martin Modern



Jervois Mansion

The Watergardens at Canberra

Pasir Ris 8

Sustainability Excellence

Martin Modern

Seaside Residences

Irwell Hill Residences

The Watergardens at Canberra

Pasir Ris 8

Innovation Excellence

Martin Modern

Grandeur Park Residences

Park Nova

The Watergardens at Canberra

CanningHill Piers

Marketing Excellence





Liv@MB

Provence Residence

CanningHill Piers

Showflat Excellence





Liv@MB

Belgravia Ace

One Bernam



Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award

TOP 6 TRANSACTOR - LANDED

TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (NEW)

TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (RESALE)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

VINCENT LIM

R026632B

ESTHER GOH

R057123J

WENDELINE GOH

R044209J

NICOLE CHIA

R013142G

ERIC TEOH S S

R026627F

ADRIAN LIM

R009649D

JULIA GOH

R016837A

EILEEN LIM

R006329D

MELVIN LIM

R009814D

MELVIN LIM

R009814D

KENNY LOH H L

R023678D

KAVIN KUAH

R043039D

JANE EE

R059987I

JAVEN SOH

R059514H

JOEY TAN

R018026F

SERENE ANG

R028353G

MELISSA PAY

R020420C

SHANEL LIEW

R024647Z

JESSIE LIM

R011680J

LEE SIMON

R032012B

ANTHEA YEO

R009549H

CATHERINE LEE

R009414I

KELLY YU Y S

R024065Z

LYNN ER S L

R024060I

TIM SEOW

R043534E

KAVIN KUAH

R043039D

TERENCE TEE

R026514H

PAMELA CHONG

R005303E

JOSEPH LEE

R047184H

KESANG YANKI LABATTU

R047826E

KENT TAN

R023645H

JASON CHEN

R053669I

ROLAND ONG

R021554Z

ALEX NG

R009772E

WENDY SOH

R058193G

AILEEN CHEW

R011561H

BRUCE LYE

R005439B

KRIS AW GIM INN

R024324A





CLARABELLE CHIANG

R062932H

STELLA POH

R029027D









JONATHAN LO

R060921A









ANNE KOH

R060977G









JOE LEOW

R020690G









ESMONDE TNG H H

R025150C









LILY TANG

R045560E







About EdgeProp Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 October 2022 - EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala dinner on October 21.The prestigious event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore's real estate industry."This marked the sixth year of our Edgeprop Excellence Awards. As businesses embrace sustainability due to its growing significance — components such as Landscape Replacement Area, Green Plot Ratio and Green Mark Ratings have been included as part of the judging criteria in our merit-based awards. These are not merely 'green' stamps — but they are an accurate reflection of what buyers want these days in terms of living in an aesthetically pleasant, yet low carbon footprint environment." says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.The gala night was the first large-scale event EdgeProp has organised since the pandemic started and saw 200 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event was sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific and V-Zug Singapore with Official Knowledge Partner KPMG Singapore and Supporting Partner E3 Design.This year, EdgeProp also introduced a new Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award that recognises exceptional real estate agents who are the top transactors in their respective categories."The role that a real estate agent plays in the home-buying journey is undeniably important, perhaps increasingly more so. As Singapore consumers become savvier in this Information Age, agents who are able to leverage new technology to create a niche for themselves will be more productive and will thrive," Tong adds.The esteemed judges of EPEA 2022 were Angela Lim, Co-founder of SuMisura; Chris Marriott, CEO of Savills, Southeast Asia; Koh Choon Fah, Board Member of Edmund Tie Holdings; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore."We congratulate all the winners of this year's EdgeProp Excellence Awards and hope they will continue to scale new heights in establishing benchmarks for future developments. We look forward to next year as we chart new territories, categories and award-worthy projects!" says Tong.Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:Hashtag: #EdgeProp

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in Nov 2001.

