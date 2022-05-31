Edith Cowan University Online, Announces the Launch of Master of Project Management

—

Edith Cowan University (ECU) Online recently announced the launch of its new accelerated online Master of Project Management. This degree is 100% online and is aimed at professionals who want to gain an advanced understanding of project management principles. It covers project leadership, program management, agile methodologies, and more. Students understand what makes an effective leader, managing resources and changing expectations in a team environment. The course also emphasises innovation in the project management process.

Earning a Master of Project Management is an excellent way for students to move up the career ladder. The degree provides industry-specific knowledge and skills and has been developed by industry experts and project managers specialising in business, innovation, sustainability, policy creation, and change management. ECU’s accelerated online Master of Project Management has also been accredited by the Project Management Institute (PMI) and endorsed by the Australian Institute of Project Management (AIPM).

Because of its focus on authentic business problems, students will be able to apply their skills across industries, including commercial, government, and not-for-profit sectors. Whether students already work in project management or are completely new to the field, this degree will empower them with the global knowledge they need to succeed in their project management careers.

Readers can learn more about ECU Online’s course by visiting the Master of Project Management online page.

This 100% online degree is flexible and accessible, allowing students to study one unit at a time over six-week study periods. This allows students to tailor their education to fit their schedule and balance study with work and other commitments. With up to six study periods per year, students can gain their qualifications sooner than they would in the traditional on-campus study. Students who are already project management professionals and have a relevant degree also have the opportunity to fast-track their master degree and complete it in nine units instead of the traditional 12.



About ECU Online

ECU Online is a progressive and young university with a strong reputation for offering quality teaching and instruction. ECU has been ranked in the world’s top 100 universities under 50 years old in the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) Young Universities Rankings.​ ECU Accelerated Online offers qualifications in Education, Cyber Security, Counselling, and Human Resource Management, which equip students with the skills, knowledge, and credentials to advance their careers.

Contact Info:

Name: ECU Online

Email: Send Email

Organization: ECU Online

Address: Edith Cowan University Online, Sydney Australia

Phone: 1300 707 760

Website: https://studyonline.ecu.edu.au/online-courses/master-project-management



Release ID: 89075914

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.