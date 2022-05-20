Editing and Proofreading Company PaperTrue to Scale Up, Announce Major Hiring Campaign

—

Global editing and proofreading firm PaperTrue is announcing a major hiring initiative to expand its editorial team. Since 2014, the company has worked with students, writers, and businesses around the world to provide expert editorial services with the aim of improving the quality of English-language documents in a variety of domains.



While PaperTrue’s operations have largely been digital from the start, the company switched to a freelance model in June 2021 after management noticed that the work-from-home model increased overall efficiency and quality of work. For the past year, its in-house editorial team has permanently shifted to this model, while the company has also had opportunities to grow its editorial team and work with qualified freelance editors.



With this ongoing hiring campaign, PaperTrue hopes to continue scaling up its editorial team to cater to its global clientele consisting of writers, students, professionals, academic/research institutions, and businesses.



Working with PaperTrue on a freelance basis promises a (budding) professional editor many perks. In addition to getting steady projects and income, they are also given the opportunity to hone and expand their editorial skills under expert guidance. Given the diversity of clientele and document types, editors also get the chance to explore different styles and specializations of editing.



The firm is known for its rigorous but applicant-friendly hiring process, which ensures that it onboards passionate editors who are also experts in their niche. The three-tier testing system strikes a balance between evaluating technical skills needed for the job as well as more subjective aspects of editing, which are manually evaluated by Managing Editors. The online process is automated and user-friendly to navigate as well.



There is also an emphasis on diversity throughout the hiring process. PaperTrue regularly recruits editors from around the world, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, and expertise. With the guiding criteria being an impeccable knowledge of the English language, the hiring process is sensitive to the educational and professional background of each applicant. The firm frequently hires editors with backgrounds in various fields of academia, industry, and trade publishing, allowing the team to be inclusive of editors across diverse sub-specializations.



With the onset of the digital age and the coronavirus pandemic, there is a trend of many young professionals (and more experienced ones too) looking to venture into careers that offer them the scope of finding a work-life balance suited to their individual needs. Proofreading and editing have become popular options for a new generation of working professionals to do this. Keeping this in mind, PaperTrue also consistently works towards improving its operational and hiring processes to reflect the needs of this generation’s work ethic and goals.



PaperTrue has openings for editors and senior editors. It provides working opportunities to recent graduates, experienced editors, and people looking for a career switch. Interested applicants can visit the company’s hiring page or write to hiring@papertrue.com with a copy of their resume.

